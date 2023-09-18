Richie McCaw lends star power to conservation fundraiser

Brooke Duffy from Eketāhuna School, representing team Pūkaha, races to the finish line at the Run For Conservation at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

Four teams and an All Blacks legend took part in a charity running event to raise money to go towards conservation efforts.

The inaugural Run For Conservation at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mount Bruce in Tararua was held on Sunday. The money raised was to help conserve the array of bird and tree species at Pūkaha.

Four teams from Tararua, Wairarapa, Pūkaha and Westpac New Zealand, which included former All Blacks captain and Westpac ambassador Richie McCaw, competed on an 8km relay of Te Arapiki o Tawhaki, the Pūkaha loop track, in the Pūkaha forest.

Team Pūkaha won the event and the inaugural trophy, Westpac was second, Wairarapa third and Tararua fourth.

Eketāhuna School pupil Brooke Duffy, who was representing Pūkaha, had an outstanding finish and won a sports ball pack for her school, donated by iSport, McCaw and Westpac.

McCaw donated $5000 on behalf of Westpac New Zealand to Pūkaha for conservation work.

Masterton mayor Gary Caffell, Tararua mayor Tracey Collis, former Pūkaha chairman Bob Francis and Labour MP Kieran McAnulty were the timekeepers.

The loop track is a 4km track which gradually climbs to a hilltop that offers views of the Te Tapere Nui o Whātonga forest, then descends back to Pūkaha.

Larissa Deana Carlson Photograph Richie McCaw running at the Run for Conservation event at Pukaha at Mount Bruce.

Each team had four members who ran 2km each.

Pūkaha, a wildlife reserve and captive breeding facility, has reintroduced North Island Kākā, North Island Brown Kiwi and North Island Kōkako into its unfenced forest reserve that was formerly part of the original 70 Mile Bush.

It also runs talks and educational programmes to teach the public about conservation and New Zealand wildlife.