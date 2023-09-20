Manawatū trio in NZ under-18 Māori girls rugby team

Manukura's Maia Davis is in the New Zealand under-18 Māori girls rugby team.

Three Manukura students have been named in the New Zealand Māori Nga Māreikura under-18 girls rugby squad.

The team was named this week and will play a one-off game against the New Zealand Barbarians on October 6 in Pukekohe.

Halfback Maia Davis (Ngāti Hineuru/Ngāti Kahungungu), lock Anyis Drossaerts-Lake (Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Hine/Ngāti Maniapoto) and hooker Lashaye Blake (Tūhoe) have all been selected. Davis has already debuted for Manawatū.

Former Manukura student, flanker Alizay Grant (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), is also in the side.

The 23-strong squad is made up of players from eight clubs and nine schools across Aotearoa.

Nga Māreikura will be coached by Bay of Plenty’s Jarvy Aoake and assistants Stephanie Te-Ohaere Fox and Te Rauoriwa Gapper.

Aoake said the opportunity to lead had provided him a platform for personal growth.

“Being able to go up against the NZ Barbarians is a positive step forward for Māori girls and women’s rugby in Aotearoa. It gives us all the motivation to strive for success and greater growth. I’ve learnt a lot from being involved with this kaupapa for several years and look to weave my learnings into our campaign.

“It’s also inspiring to have a core coaching group with vast experience in the Farah Palmer Cup. I aim to uphold the mana (strength) of those who came before and guide our talented group of wāhine (women). I’m excited to see the players learn more about what it means to be Māori in a nurturing and supportive environment.”

The Barbarians team is yet to be named.