Back Issues: The twilight years of cricket in Palmerston North

Journalist Bob Williams, top scorer for the Evening Standard team on the first night of twilight cricket, November 14, 1974.

The idea of daylight saving to give working people more time for sport and recreation was a passion of Caversham MP Thomas Sidey in Dunedin in the early 20th century.

After 18 years of trying he saw the Summer Time Act passed in 1927. Clocks were advanced by an hour between November 1927 and March 1928, although a new act in 1928 reduced this to half an hour.

In 1927, the Manawatū Cricket Association (MCA) decided to extend playing hours to 7.15pm and 7.30pm for junior and third grades respectively to take advantage of the change.

However, after several weeks there was a forthright letter from most of the junior and third-grade clubs asking for the end of play to return to the status quo of 6.30pm.

The MCA chairman A.M. Ongley observed: “It had not worked out as expected. Players who were boarding very often could not get their tea owing to the late hour at which they got home after the game.

“Young men who wanted to go to the pictures or other entertainments commencing at 7.45pm were not often able to go while married men found it just as difficult in many ways.

“It is just possible that by extending the time by this hour we will make the game unpopular, particularly with the younger players whom we should encourage.”

As a result, the extension to cricket playing time was reduced to 30 minutes.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff John Harvey plays an elegant shot with Mike West waiting for the edge in February 1985.

In 1945, NZ Summer Time became NZ Standard Time and the old time standard was abandoned. The introduction of daylight saving in 1974 saw a much different response.

Manawatū was the first association in NZ to take advantage of the introduction of daylight saving, and established a midweek ‘’Twilight Competition’’ for clubs and business houses in Palmerston North.

Twilight cricket was championed by the Manawatū Evening Standard sports editor David Ogilvie, supported by editor John Harvey.

In its first season (1974/75), 14 teams entered the fledgling competition, sponsored by Lion Brewery and the Manawatū Standard.

There were two sections – a four-team, competitive club section, and a more social 10-team, business house section. Bowlers were limited to three overs each, with run-ups no longer than five metres.

Because teams usually wanted to bat first to take advantage of the best light, the toss was determined by the team with the most players ready to play at 5.20pm.

The teams entered in the first 1974/75 season were: Club – United, Old Boys, KTU and Freyberg; Business House – Evening Standard, Kia Toa Rugby Club, Massey Staff, Ralta, Best Built Homes, BNZ, Teachers’ College Staff, PNBHS Staff, Primary Industries and Police.

The Palmerston North City Council provided Monrad Park for the club matches and Coronation Park for the business house games. These were played on rough-and-ready grass ‘‘pitches’’, hastily mown on these football and rugby grounds.

While the makeshift pitches initially played adequately, after a few weeks they began to break up and became dangerous. The advice to bowlers was to concentrate on spin and let their batting colleagues live longer.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff Twilight cricket finals, March 3, 1978.

David Ogilvie, reporting on the first twilight matches, suggested they were ‘’cricket for the family to enjoy ... Wives and families came along to enjoy the sight of fathers running the week’s accumulation of fat off. Of course, some were seen replenishing the stocks after the matches ... Players and supporters generally voted the first round of matches a complete success, with just the right degrees of seriousness and humour.”

From this first season onwards, the council, supported by the Ministry of Recreation and Sport subsidies, and with twilight fees from the MCA, began to quickly install all-weather, artificial cricket pitches to replace the poor quality grass wickets.

By 1984/85, 13 of these wickets had been laid at Ongley Park, Wallace Park and Coronation Park for twilight cricket.

In its second season (1975/76), 29 teams entered – 22 business houses and seven clubs. By 1979/80, team numbers had increased rapidly to 61, with most matches accommodated on artificial surfaces.

The teams included a Manawatū women’s representative team, as well as those with an array of ingenious and colourful names, including: Overtaxes, Just Us, DRI Horrors, Choppers, Smackers Whackers, Cracker Stackers, Hergs, Demetrians and Legal Eagles.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff The first artificial wickets are laid down at Ongley Park, October 23, 1975.

Gradually, the competitive section of twilight cricket dwindled, and all the teams became part of one social grade.

By 1986/87 it was the largest competition of its kind in NZ with 111 teams. However, from this peak competition entries began to drop, almost as quickly as they had risen.

One of the challenges to twilight cricket, touch rugby, was booming. The Evening Standard reported in 1990 there were now two touch modules operating – one with 84 teams and the other 56 teams.

Running at the same time as twilight cricket, touch had the added advantage of being for both males and females and was more family-friendly than cricket.

By 1996/97, twilight team entries were down to 43 teams, but the competition continued and numbers stabilised, with 17 teams involved in 2022/23.

Twilight cricket has not only been the source of great enjoyment for many cricketers over the past five decades, but has also been of immense benefit to the game overall.

Twilight cricket was the catalyst for the installation of artificial pitches, it increased the number of adults playing cricket, grew the use of midweek evenings for sport and provided an introduction to the shortened version of cricket, now established as T20 cricket.

As John Harvey commented: “Although the standard of gear, and the quality of some of the batting and bowling, might not cause ripples of approval at Lord’s ... the spirit in which twilight cricket is played certainly would. Although some of the actions on the field might occasionally not look like cricket, it is very rare that anyone can say ‘that’s not cricket’.”

Murray Brown and Alec Astle are joint authors of 125 Not Out – A History of the Manawatū Cricket Association.