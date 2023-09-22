Levin Mountain Bike Club receives grant to improve trails at Kohitere Trig

Levin Mountain Bike Club president Rob Farmer, left, and treasurer Rowan Duff are excited about the funding for the new track.

The Horowhenua District Council is working with the Levin Mountain Bike Club to fund a new network of tracks at Levin’s Kohitere Trig.

With some of the best panoramic views of Horowhenua, Kohitere Trig boasted a mountain biking track good enough to have once hosted the national secondary school downhill mountain biking championships.

However, the track was damaged during storms several years ago and required extensive maintenance to bring it back to its former glory.

Under the council-community programme there will be a machine-built extension to the top ridgeline track from the corner of Trig Rd and Grey Bush Rd to Stag Rd.

There will also be hand-built tracks from the new ridgeline track to the eastern side of the ridge and improvements made to existing tracks on the western side of the hill.

The improvements will double the rideable area and make it suitable to hold national events, catering from beginner through to advanced riders.

The trig mountain bike track improvements project was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the council’s better-off funding.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said: “In order to qualify for funding, projects had to meet certain criteria such as improving community wellbeing, enabling growth and enhancing the environment.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to bring some projects forward and undertake others which we would have otherwise been unable to do without the better-off funding package – the trig mountain bike track improvements being one.

“A new and improved riding area will have district-wide benefit, attracting visitors from afar whose spending will contribute to our economy.”

Recreational destinations such as Kohitere Trig rely heavily on expert volunteer labour, donations and grants to build and maintain safe riding tracks.

The Levin Mountain Bike Club carried out countless hours of volunteer work for the love of cycling and mountain biking.

The full $100,000 allocation was awarded to the club to carry out the improvement works.

“The club has extensive experience building mountain bike tracks at the trig and we are confident that they have the expertise and capacity to deliver the project,” Wanden said.

A memorandum of understanding to deliver on the project was recently signed by the council and club to allow the project to begin.

Norsewood Estate Limited own Kohitere Trig, and Forest Enterprises managed it.

Both the owner and manager support the use of Kohitere Trig as a mountain bike venue, and the planned upgrades.

The mountain bike club will work closely with management to ensure safe access outside of harvesting hours to carry out the improvement works.

Club president Rob Farmer said mountain biking was booming.

“It's one of the fastest growing recreational activities in New Zealand, and the trig is a great destination for local and visiting riders. We’re thankful that [the] council and forest owners support our vision for the tracks, which could be used to host national events in the future.”

The project was due to be completed by April 2025.

A popular walking and mountain biking track with access to Tararua Forest Park, Kohitere Trig is closed until the middle of next year due to logging.