Manawatū Turbos endure fourth big loss in a row

Manawatū loose forward TK Howden has been one of their standouts this season.

The Manawatū Turbos’ season sank to a new low after another heavy loss, with a win against Southland in the final round this weekend their best hope of salvaging some pride.

Manawatū lost 46-19 to Counties Manukau at Pukekohe on Saturday, their fourth big loss in a row.

This Sunday’s game against Southland in Palmerston North will be their last game of the year and the last chance of restoring some respectability to the season.

The Turbos made a good start against Counties and led 14-7 after 26 minutes, but let themselves down again, conceding six tries in the next 30 minutes.

Coach Mike Rogers said it was the same script every week, and it wasn’t good enough.

He said they played 20 minutes of good rugby, but there were periods where they missed too many tackles, couldn’t win a lineout, or stop a maul.

“That's just how good we are.” Rogers said. “We're trying really hard to get better. We get better at aspects of our game, but we go back because we don't have a bunch of Super Rugby guys.

“They’re a bunch of young guys learning their craft, and they’re struggling.”

The first 20 minutes looked good as they put Counties under pressure and the usual suspects, loose forwards TK Howden, Slade McDowall and Brayden Iose, and midfielder James Tofa, gave it their all.

But mistakes at crucial times hurt them.

Twice they dropped the kickoff which led to Counties tries, including to start the second half.

Counties, who led 24-14 at halftime, had a weight of possession and that told, with Manawatū conceding penalties and tries. Counties scored three tries from rolling mauls.

The defence had looked good early in the season, but had deteriorated to the extent that they had conceded an average of 43 points a game.

Rogers was frustrated by their run of poor performances. He said their two wins this year were the result of hard work and he believed more could come in the future.

“It's going to take time, it can be done. It’s going to take time and commitment from the board.”

Workhorse lock Johan Momsen went off early in the game. He had a gash on his head, but the doctor said he failed his head injury assessment.

Howden went off at halftime with a haematoma and was in doubt for this weekend’s game.

Those two injuries were disruptions, particularly losing two key lineout jumpers, but Rogers said it wasn’t the difference in conceding all those points. Flanker Johnny Galloway had to have a stint at lock.

Prop Malakai Hala-Ngatai also went off at halftime with a shoulder complaint.

Injuries have made it harder for Manawatū to gain cohesion, but Rogers said they had to deal with it.

He was unlikely to make many changes for the Southland game.