What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Big rigs are giving fun rides to children in Feilding on Saturday to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.

As the days get longer, the spring calendar is beginning to get busy.

Friday

Pull Down The Sun: The modern metallers play live at The Stomach, supported by Coridian and Elidi.

Saturday

Feilding Swap Meet: 8am to 1pm at Manfeild in Feilding, hosted by the Manawatū branch of the Vintage Car Club of NZ.

Truckers’ Big Day Out: Rides from 9.30am to 1.30pm, proceeds to Ronald McDonald House, Manchester Square in Feilding.

Vicki Lee & Erna Ferry: Celebrating the women of the 1970s with their show It Ain’t Broke at Hokowhitu Bowling Club from 7.30pm. Bookings are essential.

Two Guitars: Play written by Jamie McCaskill, at Centrepoint Theatre, until October 14.

Upcoming

Rural Day: Town and country converge in Feilding on October 6, with a range of pastoral festivities and entertainment, 9.30am to 3pm.

Palmy Drag Fest: Three days of vibrant events including a Drag Show and the city’s first Rainbow Fair, from October 5 to 7. Visit palmydrag.com

Palmerston North Film Society: French film Gallant Indies (2021), a modern take on the baroque opera, screens 6pm, October 13, at Event Cinemas. Contact pnfilmsociety@gmail.com

Feilding Craft Market: NZ’s largest touring indoor craft market, at Manfeild, October 13 and 14, 9am to 4pm.

Art Trail Manawatū: Open art studios and spaces across Manawatū including Foxton, Himatangi, Marton, Feilding, Palmerston North, Caccia Birch, Ashhurst, Pohangina and Woodville, October 14-15, 10am-4pm.

Ladies Night: An evergreen show about ordinary Kiwi blokes turning into strippers, at the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North, October 14.

Foxton Spring Fling: Enjoy a gala atmosphere on Main Street in Foxton for the annual market day, 9am-3pm, October 22.

Hearts & Homes: Explore the homes and gardens of some of the region’s finest properties in a self-drive tour. The Arohanui Hospice fundraiser is on November 17 and 18. Visit: heartsandhomes.co.nz

Ongoing

Plate of Origin: Ten Manawatū restaurants and cafes are competing across two categories with special dishes celebrating the region’s cuisine and food producers. Public voting runs throughout September. Visit: plateoforigin.co.nz

Brian Elliott, 55 Years of Architecture: Elliott has been designing iconic buildings in Manawatū for 50 years. Discover his work and the influence he's had on Palmerston North's skylines in this survey exhibition, at Te Manawa.

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square, each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Pre-School Playgroup: Mondays and Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am, each week during school term at Pathways St David’s, cnr Main and Alfred streets, opposite Memorial Park, Palmerston North. All families welcome. Koha accepted.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen, 021 158 1609.