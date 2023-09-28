Rising comedy talent coming to Palmerston North
Rising comedian Rhys Mathewson is performing in Palmerston North this weekend.
The well-known funny man’s show is at the Globe Theatre on Saturday night.
Mathewson has been seen on television shows such as Dancing With the Stars, Seven Sharp, 7 Days and Have You Been Paying Attention?
He has been one of the most in-demand comedians in the country. He is the youngest winner of the Billy T Award and has won the prestigious Fred Dagg Award for best show at the NZ International Comedy Festival.
Mathewson has performed all over the world, including a packed out Spark Arena supporting Jack Whitehall.
The event will be emceed by Callum Wagstaff and the supporting line-up is Alex Neil, Liana Hart and Siobhan Barnard.
Tickets are available on the Globe’s website.