Rising comedy talent coming to Palmerston North

Comedian Rhys Mathewson is performing at the Globe Theatre on Saturday.

Rising comedian Rhys Mathewson is performing in Palmerston North this weekend.

The well-known funny man’s show is at the Globe Theatre on Saturday night.

Mathewson has been seen on television shows such as Dancing With the Stars, Seven Sharp, 7 Days and Have You Been Paying Attention?

He has been one of the most in-demand comedians in the country. He is the youngest winner of the Billy T Award and has won the prestigious Fred Dagg Award for best show at the NZ International Comedy Festival.

Mathewson has performed all over the world, including a packed out Spark Arena supporting Jack Whitehall.

The event will be emceed by Callum Wagstaff and the supporting line-up is Alex Neil, Liana Hart and Siobhan Barnard.

Tickets are available on the Globe’s website.