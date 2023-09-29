Feilding Moa sends strong teams to national road championships

Sam Parry is part of the Feilding Moa contingent competing at the New Zealand road relay championships in Canterbury this weekend.

This weekend is the Athletics New Zealand road relay championshipsat Loburn near Christchurch.

Feilding Moa will be well represented with a strong team of Sam Parry, Isaac Murphy, George Varney, Sam Stichbury, Jamie Dennis, Harry Dixon, Andre Le Pine-Day and Ben Wall in their A team.

Gregory Coleman, Liam Woolford, Dan Palfreyman, Damien Lardner, Matt Burgess, Carlos Lopez-Lozano, Jake Jackson-Grammer and Alec Ball are in the B team.

Some sad news with the announcement that one of my favourite athletes, Dafne Schippers, who won two world 200m titles and multiple other major medals during a successful sprinting and combined events career, has announced her retirement.

Along with her world crowns in 2015 and 2017, the Dutch 31-year-old claimed an Olympic silver medal in 2016 and four other senior world medals: heptathlon bronze in 2013, 100m silver in 2015, indoor 60m silver in 2016 and 100m bronze in 2017.

I know a photo Vanessa Hodge treasures is one taken when she met Schippers at a meeting they both competed at.

It was very much the status quo at the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club’s annual meeting, with most office holders re- elected.

There is however, concern this season a number of key officials have indicated they will not be available.

The club will need to look at encouraging more parents who sit on the sideline to step in and help.

The evening started with the unveiling of the club’s new electric kart, which has been named “The Digger”.

This recognises its purchase was funded from a substantial bequest the club received from the late Robin Doyle.

Key dates:

Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club opening night, programme A, October 3.

Rangitīkei Athletics give-it-a-go night, October 9.

Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club, programme B, October 10.

Ashhurst Athletic Club opening night, October 10.

Feilding Moa opening night, 11 October

Central League meeting 1, October 28, TET Stadium, Inglewood

Central League meeting 2, November 11, Cooks Gardens, Whanganui

Central League meeting 3, November 25, Colin Pugh Sports Bowl, Masterton.

New Zealand secondary schools, December 8-10, Christchurch.

North Island Colgate Games, January 5-7, Auckland.