Peanuts, trucks, and love for a boy battling for life

Mateo McAleese, 3, has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that may cut his life short.

Two trucks and a peanut have brightened the life of a three-year-old who has been battling since birth.

Mateo McAleese from Marton is one of three Kiwis believed to have beendiagnosed with MECP2 duplication syndrome in the past 15 years.

The condition had his mother, Sarah McAleese, battling against the health system, trying to find answers for the first year of his life.

She knew there was something not right with Mateo, but every time she searched for an answer, she was turned away.

“Our little man needs a lot of help,” McAleese said.

“I was turned away by so many doctors, who told me I was being an anxious mum, but I could see something wasn’t right.

“Eventually, we came across a lovely doctor at our local clinic, who took one look at Mateo and realised something wasn’t right.”

Mateo McAleese, 3, is having a blast with his new peanut ball.

After spending a week in hospital with Mateo, McAleese said it was a relief to finally understand what her son was struggling with.

“To be finally listened to was a real, ‘I’m not losing my mind after all,’ moment,” she said.

“More importantly, it meant we could start to try and help him.”

MECP2 Duplication Syndrome is a rare neurogenic disorder that is typically found in males, according to the MECP2 Duplication Foundation.

It is caused by a duplication of the MECP2 gene on the X chromosome, which leads to an abundance of protein that causes symptoms of intellectual disability, limited or absent speech, low muscle tone and developmental delays, the Foundation’s website said.

“Symptoms often include frequent respiratory infections, autistic behaviours, seizures, progressive muscle spasticity, and feeding and gastrointestinal issues,” McAleese said.

Of those who are diagnosed, only half are expected to survive past the age of 25.

However, at the ripe age of 3, Mateo is progressing with the support of his family, loved ones and a few specialists.

Mateo McAleese, 3, enjoys his new truck on his birthday.

“We see a physio and speech and language therapist as well as a paediatrician,” McAleese said.

“He has definitely made some progress, which is encouraging.

“For example, he can pull himself up; although he isn’t strong enough to walk by himself yet. He can say ‘yeah’ and sometimes it sounds like he’s saying other words, even if he isn’t.”

To help him progress even more and celebrate his third birthday, HELL Pizza’s Satan’s Little Helper programme sent him a peanut ball, as well as some trucks and a foam mat for some fun.

McAleese said Mateo “absolutely loves pushing the trucks around”.

“He loves the flashing lights and buttons, and it’s really been good to see him use them to learn how to play.”