Adams inherits a new family as he's ordained as third bishop of Palmerston North

Bishop John Adams was ordained and installed as the third Bishop of Palmerston North in a colourful, prayerful 130-minute Mass in a very crowded Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Saturday 30 September.

The Christchurch-born Bishop Adams had the congregation in his hands by the end of the service, when he compared his thoughts on being asked to take his new post with the meaning of Manawatū, the district with Palmerston North at its heart.

In June he was phoned by the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa – the Pope’s diplomatic representative in New Zealand – to ask if he would accept the post of bishop.

Adams accepted with a mixture of honour and trepidation, he said, the latter because he was about to have open-heart surgery.

During the operation, “my heart was stopped for 90 minutes. And the meaning of Manawatū is still heart”.

Eight bishops present and retired took part in the mass with Bishop of Auckland Stephen Lowe as presider.

Many of Adams’ friends and family, including his mother Joan, were there, many having travelled from Christchurch, where he was parish priest of St Peter Chanel Parish in North Canterbury.

Adams’ ordination marked the end of four years of the Palmerston North diocese being without a bishop, following the resignation of Bishop Charles Drennan in October 2019.

During the formal rite of ordination, Archbishop Rugambwa Apostolic read the letter of appointment from Pope Francis and held it aloft.

In his following homily, Lowe said more than anything, a bishop was a man of prayer, but bishops could not be men of prayer alone, they were also men of humility.

“Brother,” said Lowe. “It is your task as bishop in a world that is so fractured to love your brother priests, to love your people, the people you serve as their shepherd.”

Next followed the formal promise of the elect, in which the bishop-elect is questioned in the presence of the people on his resolve to uphold the faith and discharge his duty, which Adams vowed to do.

Nine further solemn questions followed, after which everyone kneeled while bishop-elect Adams prostrated himself on the floor in front of Lowe while the litany of the saints was sung.

Everyone then stood for the laying on of the hands. Lowe then the seven other bishops placed their hands on Adams’ head.

This is a traditional and distinctive rite in the ordination of bishops, priests and deacons and emphasises the collegial nature and character of the episcopal order.

The Book of the Gospels was then held opened above Adams for the prayer of ordination, symbolising the primary duty of a bishop to preach the gospel.

Lowe anointed the head of the kneeling incoming bishop with holy chrism oil and handed him the Book of the Gospels: “Receive the gospel and preach the word of God with all patience and sound teaching.”

Lowe put the bishop’s ring on Adams’ right hand, the mitre on his head, then presented him with the crozier, the sign of pastoral office.

These insignia are signs of fidelity, holiness, governance and pastoral care.

Lowe then led Adams to his cathedra, his bishop’s chair, where he received the kiss of peace from all the bishops.

Adams then took over the celebration of the mass.

He as bestowed and draped in his korowai, addressed the congregation, thanking everyone for their warm welcoming.

“Becoming a bishop means I also inherit a new family, the priests and people of Palmerston North diocese.

“The past few weeks have been a busy but hugely reassuring time for me due to the warmth of the welcome I have received. I want to thank you all for this.”

Adams acknowledged the two retired Palmerston North bishops who took part in his ordination, bishops Owen Dolan (coadjutor 1995-2004) and Peter Cullinane (1980-2012).