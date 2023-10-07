Back Issues: Concourse the pulse of uni life at Massey

The concourse packed with students enjoying the sun, possibly during lunchtime, in the early 1980s.

A familiar and iconic feature of Massey University's Palmerston North campus is the concourse, with its characteristic geometric paving pattern and leafy golden elm trees.

For decades, this central pedestrian thoroughfare has served as the heart of the university, witnessing the evolution of student life to the present day.

As we delve into the past, we uncover the rich history of the concourse and its role as a hub of activity and community.

The history of the concourse dates to the 1960s when the campus of Massey University started growing dramatically.

Massey University Archives View over the concourse from the Registry Building in the late 1970s.

The concourse was conceived as part of the main pedestrian spine running from one side of campus to the next – from the Registry Building to the Sports and Recreation Centre on the opposite side.

Throughout its existence, the concourse has remained a pivotal gathering point for students, staff, and visitors alike.

The original design and development of the concourse can be traced to the campus development plans of the 1960s and 1970s. In these plans, various stakeholders, including the university’s vice-chancellor, Building and Planning Committee, and various architects helped shape the concourse we know today.

It was during the 1970s and 1980s that the concourse truly came into its own as the hub of student life. It became the venue for the official welcome to new students as well as one of the hubs for orientation activities.

Massey University Archives So many bicycles, so little parking space, in the early 1980s.

The 1980s marked a transformative period for Massey University and its Palmerston North campus. However, the decade also presented its fair share of challenges.

Between the 1960s and 1980s, student numbers had multiplied considerably – nearly sixfold. This placed strain on the resources of the university and campus but, equally meant that a lively campus life existed.

One of the most pressing issues of the late 1970s and 1980s was the severe shortage of accommodation for students in Palmerston North.

This housing crisis was widely reported in the Manawatū Standard and other newspapers. Increased housing costs and limited options meant that many potential students either chose not to study or opted for other universities due to these difficulties.

In 1983, the shortage of accommodation reached critical levels, with a significant portion of Massey University students lacking permanent housing. This crisis not only impacted their academic pursuits but also highlighted the need for better infrastructure and support for the student population.

Manawatu Heritage The concourse in the 1980s.

Despite these challenges, the concourse remained a vibrant centre of campus life. Orientation weeks during this period featured a variety of activities on the concourse, from talks and musical, dance and circus arts performances to cultural events, organised breakfasts, and lunches.

Bands such as Putty In Her Hands and artists such as Sam Hunt, Otis Mace and The Wizard graced the concourse stage, enriching the student experience. Outside of orientation weeks, the concourse continued to be a venue for lunchtime concerts and events.

The 1990s brought further diversity and cultural enrichment to the concourse. Orientation events featured an array of acts and activities, including talks by politicians and scholars, and performances by poets such as David Eggleton, artists, and musicians.

These events, often held around noon during the lunch hour, added a dynamic element to the daily routine of students.

David Unwin/Stuff Student life in the hub of the campus in 2012.

By 1995, universities across New Zealand, including Massey, were producing more graduates than ever before. This growth in the student population underscored the need for a central gathering space like the concourse.

In 1998, the concourse was affectionately described as the "social hub of the universe" in the Squiggle, a guidebook for first-year students.

Attesting to the fact that the concourse was a popular place, the guidebook went on to state that most weekdays, between 9am and 3pm, it was difficult to see the “groovy crop circles” (referring to the concourse’s paving pattern) for the people.

Stuff Massey University artist in residence Stephen Bain performing on the campus concourse in 2015.

The turn of the century saw a continuance of the role of the concourse. Comedian Rhys Darby performed and bands such as The Datsuns and Mailbox Skipole played during Orientation weeks, while various other performances, events and game took place throughout the year.

Events such as Market Day and auctions organised by Massey University Students' Association (MUSA) further increased the concourse's appeal as a social space.

The year 2003 was a milestone as a record-breaking number of students enrolled at Massey University, marking the largest enrolment in the university's history at that time. This surge in student numbers necessitated a revitalisation of the Palmerston North campus, with the concourse at the centre of these redevelopment efforts of the campus heart.

Stuff A “funeral” is held for the Massey University Students Association in March 2010.

In 2004, significant changes were made to the concourse area. The library’s access ramp was removed and its entrance relocated to the ground floor, and the concourse was remodelled with the steps to the upper part of the concourse moved closer to the science towers.

These modifications aimed to enhance accessibility and create a more spacious and inviting space for students and visitors.

During this period, the students' association took charge of organising events on the concourse, further cementing its role as a vibrant gathering place.

DAVID UNWIN / FAIRFAX NZ./Stuff Students attend the annual clubs’ day in 2013.

The present-day concourse continues to be a vital space for students, staff, and the wider community. In recent times, the concourse has been a focal point for initiatives like the midweek market, while still providing a space for public talks and events.

The university community has though faced its fair share of challenges, including grappling with the impact of the Voluntary Student Membership (VSM) bill passed in 2011.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected student life on campus. The concourse, once bustling with activity, experienced periods of emptiness as lockdowns and restrictions disrupted the usual flow of university life.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Laid bare, the Massey University concourse during the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The post-pandemic slump in student enrolments has led to the concourse and campus appearing much emptier than before.

The university’s students and staff have adapted with resilience, finding creative ways to maintain a sense of community and connection despite the challenges.

With hope, as student numbers start to increase, the campus that was initially conceived to cater for around 10,000 students, and its concourse, will start humming with life again.

Louis Changuion is the archivist at Massey University