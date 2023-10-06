New-look format for club cricket competition

The men's two-day club cricket competition has been expanded this season.

An expanded two-day competition is the biggest change to the premier one club cricket season, scheduled to start this weekend.

The other big change is Dannevirke’s withdrawal from premier one, after two seasons in the top flight. due to a lack of players. They will now field premier three and four teams only.

There will be seven premier one teams: Old Boys, Feilding, Freyberg, Marist, Palmerston, Palmerston North Boys’ High School and United, who won all three titles last summer.

The season starts on Saturday, weather permitting, with the twenty20 competition to be completed over the weekend.

There are two pool games on Saturday, then another on Sunday morning, with the final on Sunday afternoon. If this weekend is rained off, the twenty20s will be played on Thursday nights after Christmas.

The one-day competition starts next weekend with a full round-robin, then a semifinal and final on the same weekend in December.

Then the new two-day competition starts with a full round-robin this year instead of pools. There is one round in December and then play resumes after Christmas. It runs until March and there will still be a final.

Manawatū Cricket Association general manager Tim Richards said the change was something the clubs opted for.

Last year, when the two-day competition was played in pools, it meant a shorter competition and if a game was rained off, it made it more difficult for teams to qualify for the final.

The women’s twenty20 competition starts on October 28. There are six teams: Dannevirke, Palmerston North Girls’ High School Blue, Marist, Feilding, Girls’ High Red and United.

The other men’s grades start next weekend and junior cricket at the end of the month.

The Manawatū men’s team start their rep season on October 28 with the Furlong Cup two-day competition. The Chapple Cup one-day competition is in February.

Luke Murray has come back in as coach with Mitch Renwick standing down. Renwick lives and works in Wellington so couldn’t do the Manawatū job justice.

The Manawatū women start their Shrimpton Trophy one-day competition on November 12, with three rounds before Christmas and three rounds after Christmas.

Last year’s coach Sian Ruck was unavailable before Christmas, so Richards was working on finding an interim coach.