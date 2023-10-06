National Party candidate takes the cake in Rural Day hijinks

“No wasteful spending” being applied in Zulfiqar Butt’s judicious use of cream during the candidates’ sponge cake challenge.

Suze Redmayne is hoping she can have her cake and win an election too.

The National Party’s candidate for Rangitīkei iced the competition when she squared off against her political adversaries in a series of light-hearted challenges as part of Rural Day festivities in Feilding on Friday.

The sponge cake decorating contest, quick-fire quiz and tug-o-war may not have had the scientific weight of polling data, but it did play out with more than just a dollop of political aplomb.

The cake decorating efforts of her minor party adversaries from the Greens, ACT and NZ First were dismissed by judge and celebrity MC Matt Chisholm for being “too messy”, while the Labour Party’s Zulfiqar Butt was praised for his pragmatic approach to the five-minute assignment.

“I’ve only used enough cream that I could eat,” Butt said. “No wasteful spending.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Suze Redmayne, right, on her way to a sweet victory thanks to her icing skills.

Both Redmayne and Butt adorned their sponges with bright party colours, leaving Chisholm torn when it came to picking a winner, and perhaps a little wary of how to read the crowd in a National Party stronghold.

He eventually called on a teen in the audience, Inis Silk, 14, to make the decision with Redmayne taking top honours for her drip icing technique.

Earlier, candidates were quizzed on a number of rapid-fire novelty topics.

While all had the nous to favour Marmite over its Aussie offsider Vegemite, both the Greens’ Bernard Long and ACT’s Mike Harnett – standing in for the absent Andrew Hoggard – risked political suicide by backing Ireland and France, respectively, to win the Rugby World Cup and not the All Blacks.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The youth vote, Inis Silk, 14, is called in to pick the winner of the sponge cake decorating contest.

When it came to their dream celebrity date, both Long and Harnett reached beyond the grave for Tina Turner and Olivia Newton-John, while NZ First’s Helma Vermeulen picked Shortland Street actor turned party running-mate Lee Donoghue.

Redmayne favoured perennial heartthrob George Clooney, and Butt earned a few sighs from the crowd for selecting his wife Asifa.

Chisholm challenged him on whether she would meet the criteria.

“She is a celebrity to me,” Butt replied.

Double sigh.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A National, ACT and NZ First coalition working well – at least in a tug-o-war – with Rangitīkei NZ First candidate Helma Vermeulen enjoying the challenge.

When it came to the tug-o-war, the candidates were allowed to choose their own teams. Not surprisingly, Long leapt to the side of his coalition mate from Labour, while Redmayne showed little hesitation in welcoming both ACT and NZ First to her side of the rope.

With the Labour-Green alliance undermanned, young Inis was again called on to lend a hand. But it was not enough to stop the might of the Centre-Right faction.

Redmayne, who was expected to succeed the retiring Ian McKelvie as the electorate’s member of parliament, said the campaign had been going well.

There was a clear mood for change, and she was finding the cost of living was the key issue of concern in all corners of the vast electorate.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Labour candidate Zulfiqar Butt and the Greens’ Bernard Long were supported by teenager Inis Silk and an illegal ring-in.

The Turakina farmer was also taking part in Rural Day’s gumboot relay, but was not confident of victory, rather she was just hopeful of staying on her feet in size 11 boots.

Hundreds of people flocked to the annual school holiday carnival, where the region’s country character comes to town, with farm animals, pony rides and pastoral pursuits.

Though there was a bit of drizzle, the atmosphere was bright against the grey skies.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lexi Hills-Brown, 14, and Frankie were the best-dressed bees in town at Feilding’s Rural Day.

Inis and his brother Theo, 7, were visiting from Hawke’s Bay, and staying with their grandfather. It was their first Rural Day experience and Inis said they were enjoying the festivities.

Lexi Hills-Brown, 14, and her three-month-old black lamb Frankie were grinning winners in the lamb & calf parade, being judged the best-dressed in the senior section.

The Feilding High School student had been entering lamb events since she was 5, and came up with a striking black and yellow theme that made the most of Frankie’s colour.