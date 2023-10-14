Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club marking 75 proud years of patrolling Himatangi

Palmerston North Life Saving Club has been keeping a close watch for 75 years. From left, lifeguards Nicholas Fleming, Isabella Marra and Jade Balland on Boxing Day 2022.

Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club began on April 4, 1947, when William (Bill) Nichols called a meeting of swimming club members to discuss a proposal for a “surf club” to be formed at the newly developed coastal settlement of Himatangi Beach.

That summer saw the first patrol at the beach and the first competition team attending a surf lifesaving carnival at Foxton Beach in December 1949.

The 1950-51 season saw the club come of age with club membership increasing and new members qualifying with their bronze medallion surf exam.

The Palmerston North Ladies Surf Life Saving Club was established in March 1957. At that time, it was problematic for the club to provide separate facilities for “ladies” and “men” attending the beach for patrols and training sessions.

Supplied The original Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club building, built in 1947.

Unfortunately, even after much negotiation with the Manawatū County Council and Himatangi Beach community and, due to falling membership, the Palmerston North Ladies SLS Club ceased to exist in the early 1960s.

Then in the 1970s, with a new wave of increased interest in swimming and surf lifesaving rescue, women became active and very competitive members of the club.

The original clubhouse was a pre-fabricated building built in town in 1947, trucked to the beach and erected on a concrete block foundation next to the Himatangi Beach store.

It was clad in weatherboard; holes were cut for windows and a wall was erected down the middle dividing the space into a common room with a small kitchen and gear shed. A country loo and wooden flagpole completed the members’ home away from home.

ManawatÅ« Heritage/Stuff Misses J. Atkinson, M Gerrand, and L. Child from the Palmerston North Women’s Surf Life Saving Club give a practical demonstration of the Holger-Nielsen method of resuscitation in Te Marae o Hine/ The Square, in January 1959.

The first patrol shelters, surf reel and a canoe (called Adam) were all built by members. It was a needs-must and number eight wire approach mainly driven by a lack of funds.

Raising money was always going to be a big ask for such a small volunteer organisation. Then, in the early 1950s, the Manawatū County Council confirmed their intention to build a new community complex with a “surf pavilion”, community hall and public amenities.

This building served the surf club well during its 45-year lifetime when, in 2012, it was demolished to make way for a new club development in partnership with Manawatū District Council, Himatangi beach community, Palmerston North City Council, The Kingdom Foundation (established by the Isaac brothers), Endeavor Community Trust, Central Energy Trust, Eastern & Central Community Trust, New Zealand Community Trust, Lottery Community Facilities Fund and numerous businesses and individuals in the region that donated time and materials.

The building was formally dedicated in December 2013.

Supplied The first patrol vehicle for Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club. From top left, Colin McComish, Lou Foss, Tony Treweek and Winston (surname unknown).

During the 1950s, right through to the early 2000s, vehicles would crowd onto Himatangi Beach and families would park in their favourite spot. Patrol towers evolved to assist lifeguards to see past the shore break.

However, what was more difficult was seeing problems or issues that lay beyond the breaker line.

During the 1960s small boat fishermen confirmed numerous sharks were often sighted past the breaker line. Naturally, the swimming public became uneasy with these reports and club members, with the support of the Middle Districts Aero Club, instigated “aerial shark patrols”.

Surf club members were taken up in the air to patrol from Tangimoana to the Manawatū River mouth.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff A Land Rover was purchased for the Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club in 1962 through the fundraising efforts of the Palmerston North Jaycees.

The surfing and swimming public of Himatangi Beach quickly appreciated both the concern and novelty of the club’s actions as the Manawatū Standard began publishing the names of both people and businesses who contributed towards the cost of the exercise.

In today’s money, this was equivalent to over $400 per half hour and the PR became self-feeding. Alongside this, the Jaycees ran a fundraising event whereby the club was able to purchase a Land Rover as a beach patrol rescue vehicle with enough money to also cover the cost of a lock-up gear shed.

Having access to an excellent beach patrol vehicle has been continued over the years thanks to the continued support of sponsors from Palmerston North and surrounding districts.

Supplied The first patrol tower at Himatangi Beach. It was constructed by members to assist with watching swimmers out beyond the shore break.

Keeping Himatangi Beach patrolled by volunteers at an acceptable safe level to meet public demand was always a challenge as it was time-intensive and required dedication and commitment by club members.

At the beginning of the 1970s, week-day patrols commenced during the summer holiday period with support from Palmerston North City Council and Manawatῡ District Council, which continues to this day.

Good functioning gear is integral to the success of members’ training appropriately and effecting rescues on purpose-built equipment to keep swimmers and surfers safe at Himatangi Beach.

Anna Bootle/Supplied Dedicated members on patrol in December 2020.

Due to the generosity of the local community and the many businesses of Palmerston North and surrounding areas, the club has continued to maintain a high calibre of equipment.

One of the first major purchases for the club was the HamiltonJet rescue boat. Today, alongside the traditional array of surf lifesaving equipment, the club has a strong inshore (inflatable) rescue boat team who carry out patrols and use this method to carry out rescues.

The Palmerston North Life Saving Club can be very proud of its achievements.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lifeguards Jade Ball, left, and Isabella Marra on patrol on Boxing Day 2022.

The number of rescues and preventive actions that have been carried out to keep people safe at Himatangi Beach for the last 75 years number in the hundreds and the tens of thousands, respectively, and we continue to have a strong relationship with police and Search & Rescue teams.

It is with great pride and pleasure that I acknowledge the many hours that members, volunteers and supporters have spent in keeping Himatangi Beach a safe and accessible recreation area.

Find out more about Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club at the club's website or register for the 75-year jubilee celebration over Labour Weekend.