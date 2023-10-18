Feilding streets in flood, motorists asked to avoid the area

Emergency services have been called to flooding in Feidling on Tuesday.

Streets around central Feilding have been flooding as rain falls on Manawatū.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Jill Webley said two crews from Feilding were called to Haybittle St just after 4.40pm on Tuesday to assess the flooding.

Webley said the flooding that was mainly on Haybittle St was also flowing onto Aorangi St and surrounding areas, but the train tracks had not been compromised.

However, the water was threatening businesses, she said.

About an hour later, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsy said crews had been called again to Haybittle, Manchester, and Gladstone streets to pump water from homes in the area.

A spokesperson for police said officers had been notified, and the Manawatū District Council had alerted contractors to deal with the rising waters.

Signs had been erected to block off the flooded streets and motorists were advised to avoid the area, the police spokesperson said.

MetService had predicted rain, possibly heavy and with thunder, as well as hail for the area.