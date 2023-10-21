Back Issues: Palmerston North Train Station an ugly duckling or hidden swan?

Palmerston North Railway Station overlooking its flower garden on 30 December 30, 2015. When opened in October 1963, it was described as setting new standards for New Zealand railway stations, and as being a complete break with previous tradition. A key feature was the open-air court between the building and the platforms.

It’s easy to criticise an ageing structure whose style, some think, is neither ‘’fashionable’’ nor ‘’historic’’. Certainly, it’s long been fashionable to criticise Palmerston North’s railway stations.

The present station is the city’s third. The first, in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, was completed in October 1875. Then in December 1890, the station buildings were shifted to Main St West.

By the early 1920s another move was planned, the Manawatū Standard of October 3, 1924, announcing, what became the present site, work to take four years.

The edition of June 1, 1926, then announced that this work was to start the next day, with 15 distressed unemployed married men with dependants performing this task.

The Standard of July 23,1928, advised that the new passenger facility would be about half-way between Rangitīkei Line and Wood St. Its entrance would be from Rangitīkei Line, with another from Boundary Rd (Tremaine Ave).

NZ Railways Bulletin The original architect’s model of the Palmerston North railway station that was used to sell this striking new concept in station design. After its initial job was done, the model was built into a model railway layout that NZ Railways travelled around the country for promotional purposes. It survives to this day, owned by Pahiatua rail enthusiast Cameron Persson.

While not yet designed, it would probably be single storeyed, with a barber and other shops, a refreshment room, and a dining room for more than 100 people.

However, in 1929 the Great Depression halted everything. The Manawatū Times of April 17 that year reported that the prime minister thought the enormous expenditure unjustified. Yet, when work resumed, the Manawatū Standard of October 29, 1937, proudly described the city as the second most important railway junction in New Zealand.

At last, the Standard of February 8, 1939, excitedly reported that revised plans for the new station had been approved – and it promised to be one of the finest in Australasia.

Then World War II broke out.

The Manawatū Times of August 29, 1945, announced the resumption of the project – albeit that work actually restarted on the Milson Deviation in 1956. It was officially opened on July 27, 1959.

Manawatu Heritage/Stuff While it took decades to start the new station, eventually some things went very fast. The caption of this Manawatū Standard photo from May 1962 states: “The first floor of the new Palmerston North railway station was laid this morning at the fastest rate that concrete has ever been poured in the city. Mr W. H. Brown, M.P., left, inspected the works this morning, and he is seen here with the foreman, Mr R. McGregor, centre, and the manager of the building firm, Mr Lockwood.”

The world of architecture had changed since the 1928 plans were drawn up. The 1963 NZ Railways Bulletin (No. 4) recorded that: “The many new stations built in recent years, or now in various stages of planning or erection, display the various modern styles to advantage, in particular the much more extensive use of glass that is now customary, and the open-counter style of booking office instead of the traditional 'hole in the wall' type ...

“In these more enlightened days each new railway station is designed to suit its purpose, and the style is both contemporary and imaginative. Attractive brickwork and ornamental building stones, together with large areas of glass, serve to give the railway station of today an appearance that is both pleasing and functional.”

Mid-century modern architecture spread across America from 1945. Houses were noted for very wide footprints with open floor plans, ceiling-to-floor windows, natural light, clean lines and geometric shapes.

Flat roofs were common, as were mixes of brick and glass, and warm earth colours. The largest collection of such homes is found in Palm Springs, California – which perhaps is noteworthy here.

Supplied This scene illustrated a 1963 report prepared by a group of Palmerston North Teachers’ College students that looked at the newly-opened station. Nowadays, the remaining features still evident are the series of stainless steel-covered pillars in the area now occupied by the childcare centre.

In 1953, Mr F. R. Murray, assistant to the general manager of railways, and Mr I. M. Clarkson, senior architect in the chief civil engineer’s office, spent three months in North America studying station design trends.

There had been many significant changes in station design in both Canada and US, and the aim was to include such features in Christchurch’s new station. In an article in The Press of April 24, 1953, Clarkson said that “the appearance of the new station must be contemporary”. Changes would probably include its internal layout and physical appearance.

The Press of August 18 that same year reported that after travelling nearly 35,000 miles on North America’s rail network, Murray had “noted the low roofs in all the more recent terminals, contrasting with the huge, echoing concourses of the Auckland and Wellington stations”.

Ivan Marcus Clarkson (1901-1979) spent much of his childhood at Taihape, where his father was an Anglican minister. In 1922, his parents moved to Laguna Beach, California, where his father continued his calling.

Meanwhile, Ivan’s electoral roll entries from 1922 show him working as a surveyor’s assistant in Auckland, before training at the Thames School of Mines, and then moving to Dunedin where he trained as an architect.

He was in Lower Hutt by 1942. Clarkson’s parents’ close proximity to the aforementioned Palm Springs, may suggest that he noted it too.

Finally, work began on Palmerston North’s long-awaited station. Designed by NZ Railways’ Architectural Branch, headed by Clarkson, it is easy to see descriptive similarities between this building and another that opened in Lawrence, Kansas, in 1956.

Clean lines, minimal ornamentation, a flat roof, panoramic corner windows, integrated planters, and rusticated ashlar stone used for accents and trim, terrazzo floors inside, streamlined furnishings and metal fittings.

Clarkson approved the station’s drawings on November 23, 1961, and tenders were invited two days later. The successful tenderers, at £191,000, were Messrs J.L. McMillan & Co. Ltd.

PPL Hastings/Supplied Palmerston North proudly promoted its unique new railway station in the form of this postcard around 1964-1965. This scene not only shows the station’s distinctive “thin-shell” lightweight reinforced concrete canopies, the bricks, the stonework and the planters, but also an array of cars that were near new at this time. All are now classics.

The Manawatū Standard of October 19, 1963, described the station’s “ultra-modern” design as being a distinct departure from traditional railway station architecture.

“Instead of the usual long narrow building flanking the platform, the main two-storey block was set back from the platform to give a maximum of natural lighting to the various offices. The main block is flanked by single-storey wings erected at right angles to the platform and covered access-ways are provided across a paved courtyard between the main building and the passenger platform.

“Lawns and garden plots in the courtyard enhance the setting, and provide an attractive public open-air circulating area near the waiting room and refreshment room.”

NZ Railways’ own description: “The most up-to-date railway passenger station in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Not all appreciated this startling transformation. J.D. Mahoney, in his 1987 book Down at the Station, described its strange ‘H’ design as “novel”, and as “different for the sake of being different”.

Mahoney considered it did little to advertise that it was a railway station.

On October 21, 1963, over 2000 people witnessed the station’s official opening by the minister of railways, J.K. McAlpine.

Val Burr/Supplied This is the courtyard between the station building and the platform, October 2023. The mid-century modern mix of textures is evident with the large areas of glass, the brickwork, the black and white stones embedded in the concrete panels, and the original concrete planters.

In its short-lived heyday, the station’s inner courtyard and gardens were enjoyed by travellers stretching their legs and hastily utilising the spacious refreshment rooms. However, the introduction of buffet and dining cars on some long-haul passenger trains in the early 1970s, combined with the general reduction of train travel, impacted heavily on the station.

The refreshment room still operated in 1981 when NZR withdrew the buffet car from the Wellington-Napier train, the Endeavour, in favour of a longer stop at Palmerston North.

In October 2023, as the station celebrates its 60th anniversary, a KiwiRail spokesperson advises that it is currently occupied with a mix of KiwiRail teams and a children’s daycare centre (in the former refreshment area).

Val Burr/Supplied The all-important platform – and the Capital Connection carriages – at rest in October 2023. When new, the building’s ground floor covered approximately 1040.5 square metres, while the first floor added another 464.5sqm. The various verandahs and canopies then added a further 1616.5sqm.

“Our premium passenger train service Northern Explorer as well as our Capital Connection trains leave from the station and KiwiRail operates ticketing and luggage services in the main foyer.

“Other KiwiRail teams occupying the building are traction control, rail maintenance and protection, as well as our learning and development teams who operate training sessions. Train Control have left the site now that our new train control centre in Upper Hutt is up and running.

Meanwhile, “there are no [other] current plans for the Palmerston North station”.

Val Burr is a local historian and heritage researcher.