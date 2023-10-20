One dead following serious State Highway 3 crash in Whanganui

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified of a crash near Whanganui. (file photo)

One person has died after a serious crash in Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near Pākaraka on State Highway 3 between Maxwell Station Rd and Pukerimu Rd shortly after 1:30pm.

Firefighters cut one person from a vehicle, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Alison Munn said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and two operations managers were sent to the scene.

One person was seriously injured and was taken to Whanganui Hospital, they said.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person had died just before 4.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and SH3 is currently closed, police added.

Waka Kotahi’s website said the highway is closed between Maxwell Station and Kai Iwi Valley Rd.

“No detour available,” the website said.

“Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible.”

More to come