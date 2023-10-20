Helicopter called to serious State Highway 1 crash near Taihape

Emergency services have rushed to Taihape after a serious motorcycle crash on State Highway 1. (File photo)

One person is in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 1 near Taihape.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5 kilometres south of the Rangitīkei township at about 3.40pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Initial reports indicated it was a single-car crash, but on arrival officers became aware it was a single motorcycle crash, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Allison Munn said firefighters were called to assist with setting up a helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said two ambulances and a helicopter had been sent to the scene.

The person was flown to Hawke’s Bay hospital with critical injuries, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi’s website initially urged people to avoid the area, but by 5.10pm the website said motorists should expect delays, but the road had reopened.

“Please allow extra time for travel and pass the scene with care,” it read.