A suspicious car on Saturday morning has been reffered to police. (File photo)

A suspicious car fire near Palmerston North has been referred to police for further investigation.

Firefighters were called to Greens Rd in Turitea at about 6.30am on Saturday.

The area is about 9km south of Palmerston North and has only a few roads.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the car wasn’t well involved, but was deemed suspicious and referred to police.