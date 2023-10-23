Infantry soldiers honoured in new Linton memorial

The 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment perform a haka for those who have died in service to Aotearoa.

A memorial to remember those who have died in service in the infantry’s 1st Battalion has been unveiled.

The memorial came to fruition on Saturday at Linton Military Camp after years of discussions, mahi and fundraising more than $35,000 by the current and former members of the regiment, whānau and the wider defence force.

More than 200 people from families of those who have died and brothers in arms gathered to remember their loved ones of the 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

The memorial remembers 97 soldiers who have died over the last 67 years while serving in the unit, whether that was by being killed in action or otherwise.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied Families remember their loved ones at the first memorial honouring soldiers from the 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment for those who have died while in service.

Kaumātua of Rangitāne and the chaplain blessed the site, and a mauri stone was placed under the central wall to set the mauri (life force) of the whenua, preparing for the remembrance of those who had passed.

For Sam Mackay, it was his first time back in Linton since his younger brother Private Morgan Fraser’s funeral in 2017.

“Morgan was serving in 1RNZIR and went to climb Taranaki Maunga in 2017, and unfortunately fell to his death.

“It was a pretty harrowing time for the family, but really amazed by the support the Army provided.”

Supplied Private Morgan Fraser always wanted to be in the Army, his brother Sam Mackay says.

Mackay said his family were big history buffs, so the military was always a topic of conversation at home.

But for Fraser, 22, he was itching to do more than talk when he finished high school in Southland.

“He couldn’t wait to get out of school and get up here and train,” Mackay said.

“For Morgan, it was more about the adventure, so getting into the Army, it was like a second family to him.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied Sam Mackay's brother Morgan Fraser will be remembered forever on a new monument at Linton Military Camp.

“He had an amazing time in the Army, trained all around the world, had a great time, met some of his close mates.”

Mackay’s step-mother’s brother’s name was also etched into the monument.

Private Nigel Richards was also 22 when he died in Brunei on 1987, Mackay said.

“My step mother’s brother [Nigel Richards] was killed in a training exercise over in Brunei, so it was actually 30 years difference between Nigel dying and Fraser dying and one day.

“It’s always really moving to be able to see your brother’s name etched there in the metal.”

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied The uri of NgÄti TÅ«matauenga lay down a wero for those coming on to the parade ground.

Liam Salale’s name is also etched in the monument.

The 30-year-old’s mother, two sons and wife came to the unveiling to remember the man that held no fear.

Salale died on November 20, 2021 after a tumour in his spinal cord took him from his family, his mother Sheryl Salale said.

But before his untimely death, her son was a sucker for the Army, Salale said.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied This is the new memorial for those who have died while in service of the First BattalionÂ Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

“Liam just decided that was it, and he just worked to do that, all he ever wanted to do was be in the Army.

“He didn’t want a trade, he wanted to be infantry.

“He used to tell me, ‘I love putting on my uniform every day, mum,’ so he would have been a lifer.”

While he had been working towards a desk job within the corp, Salale said he had soldier in his blood.

New Zealand defence Force/Supplied Sheryl Salale sits beside her son’s name, Liam Salale, that has been etched into the memorial.

“He loved the people and he loved serving, he loved it in Afghanistan. He was a soldier.”

Salale said it was great to have a place to honour those who died while they served, but didn’t didn’t die in action.

“It’s awesome, it makes it more like a family,” Salale said.

“Death is death and it’s horrific whichever way you go. I miss him.”