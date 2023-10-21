One person injured after crash in Palmerston North

One person has been injured after crashing in Palmerston North. (File photo)

One person has been taken to hospital after a single-car crash in Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Botanical Rd and Liverpool St just before 4pm on Saturday.

Firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsy said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

The road was temporarily blocked and police advised motorists to expect delays.