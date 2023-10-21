Firefighters rush to golf club as smoke floats from premises

Feilding Golf Club's kitchen will be closed for a few days after a fire on Saturday.

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that threatened to take over Feilding’s golf club.

Crews were called to Feilding Golf Club on Waughs Rd just before 12.30pm on Saturday after smoke was seen flowing from its kitchen.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the fire was started in the kitchen by oil in a deep fryer.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire out, and a further hour to clean up the mess left behind, he said.

The restaurant and bar manager Nicky said the kitchen would be out of order for a few days, but the club and the bar would keep running.

“It was nothing major really, just a bit of a kitchen fire,” she said.

”Our staff here acted really quickly.”