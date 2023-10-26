Focusing on daily habits to manage pressure on the farm

All Black Sam Whitelock has made Farmstrong’s five ways to wellbeing part of his life.

The most capped All Black of all time says many lessons he has learnt in the international rugby arena also apply to the farm.

Sam Whitelock is an ambassador for Farmstrong, which helps farmers and growers “live well to farm well”. Whitelock is originally from Manawatū and went to Feilding High School.

The rugby great, who recently earned his 152nd cap for the national team and overtook former captain Richie McCaw, said focusing on daily habits helped him manage the pressure when the going gets tough.

This weekend he could become the first man to win three World Cups if New Zealand triumph in the final.

Whitelock came from a farming background and intended to return to farming once he retired.

He was a big believer in Farmstrong, which encouraged farmers to share their stories and look after themselves, as well as they did their pasture and livestock.

“I think of Farmstrong as a verb, it’s something people can actually do to increase their wellbeing,” Whitelock said..

“I’ve seen first-hand how well its solutions work for rural people when they choose to adopt them.”

ACC was a partner of Farmstrong, alongside rural insurer FMG and the Mental Health Foundation.

“I’ve been its ambassador since 2016 and what I like best about the programme is that it’s so practical.

“I’ve made the five ways to wellbeing part of my life, and I encourage you to do the same.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Black Sam Whitelock says what he has learnt in international rugby can be applied on the farm.

Farmstrong encouraged farmers to make their wellbeing a priority in a mentally and physically demanding job.

“It takes a proactive, strengths-based approach to mental wellbeing and resilience by focusing on simple, daily habits and thinking strategies that are known to increase wellbeing and alleviate stress, especially during tough times.

“To get the best out of your farm or orchard, first, you need to get the best out of yourself. That’s true of any results-driven business, whether you’re a farmer or a rugby player like myself.”

In 2022, ACC accepted 22,630 farming-related injury claims, which cost $96 million to help people recover.

An ACC-funded study for Farmstrong showed 58% of injured farmers linked their injuries to stress associated with farm work. A quarter of the farmers surveyed said it was a major factor.

Research showed exhaustion, lack of sleep, the daily stresses of farming, isolation from friends and family, and being unable to take a break increased the risk of a farmer or farm worker having an accident.

ACC workplace safety manager Virginia Burton-Konia said: “New Zealand’s farmers are among the best in the world at what they do.

“But sometimes we don’t make the best decisions if we’re feeling tired or under pressure.

“Farmers spend their lives growing our food and milk and helping our economy, but they’re not great at looking after themselves. Our partnership with Farmstrong aims to change that.”

Last year, more than 14,000 farmers and growers in New Zealand attributed an increase in their wellbeing to Farmstrong.

Farmstrong five ways to wellbeing:

1. Connect: research shows people with strong social connections are happier, healthier and live longer.

2. Give: when you give your time to others, they benefit, but it makes you feel happier too.

3. Take notice: paying attention to smaller things can help you feel calm and relaxed.

4. Keep learning: learning new things keeps your thinking flexible and open.

5. Be active: keeping active is a great way to feel good.