Family and festivities bring Palmerston North's Hindu community together for Navaratri

Hindu in Palmerston North gather to celebrate the Goddess Durga on day nine of Navaratri.

Colour, movement, candles and kai were on display this past weekend as Palmerstonians celebrated Navaratri.

The city’s Hindu community came together over the weekend to celebrate the festival, which typically spans 10 days and nine nights.

It’s a celebration of the faith’s Goddess Durga and the power of good over evil.

Across the course of the days and nights, people worship Goddess Durga, offering prayers to her nine different forms.

Gathering at the Senior Citizens' Hall on Main St last Sunday for a final night of dancing, food and candles, the atmosphere was thick with fun and family.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Manisha Kalyan, centre, joins in on the dancing with dandiya sticks.

Vice president of the Central Districts Indian Association Paul Patel said people from all over Palmerston North came to the annual festivities for a taste of their homeland.

More than 300 people flocked to the centre, bringing their children and elderly family members, enhancing their connections to each other and their culture.

“It’s the largest crowd we’ve ever drawn, and I think that a lot of that was the migrants that are coming in with their work visas.

“They thoroughly enjoyed it because it was a taste of India for them, and a lot of the workers come from the Gujurat State, so it was an opportune time.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Aarti is a Hindu practice that uses flames that are ritually waved for the veneration of deities.

Palmerston North has been heralded as a multicultural hub in Manawatū, where more than 150 cultures and 130 languages call home.

Patel said the festivities are for anyone interested, and he was keen to bring the event to the city’s centre of Te Marae o Hine–The Square in a bid to share their traditions with their neighbours.

Patel said he had been in talks with Palmerston North City Council about opportunities to expand the festival in the hopes of bringing in more people, but also because the hall is getting fuller and fuller each year.

“I think that we do need to take it to the next stage,” Patel said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kyara Gosaliya, 3, practices with dandiya sticks used during the traditional folk dance of Raas Garba.

“We want to try to get a lot of non Indians there because it’s so exciting and it’s quite fun.”

As the festivities of the past weekend came to an end, Patel encouraged people to set their sights towards Diwali, which will be held at Te Marae o Hine–The Square on November 18.