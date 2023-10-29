The Odyssey of English: Economy begins at home

“Economy” has its roots in family businesses. A flower seller waits for customers at Krishnarajendra Market in Bengaluru, India.

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

That was the now-legendary mantra behind Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign, and economic issues have dominated many other elections around the world, including earlier this month in New Zealand.

So, what exactly do we mean by “economy”, “economics”, etc.? Such concepts are often perceived today as cold and dry, abstract, and impersonal. But the ancient roots of this terminology are far from impersonal, pointing instead to the practical, material needs of our daily life, as well as the most deeply cherished ties of human love and loyalty.

“Economy” derives from the Greek “oikonomiā”. This combines two Greek words: “oikos”, meaning “house, home”, and “nom-”, which refers to “management” or “administration”. We can therefore translate “oikonomiā” as “household management”.

Much more than four walls and a roof, “oikos” was “home”, with all the rich emotional context evoked by that single, powerful word.

It was longing for his “oikos” that drove the Greek hero Odysseus to persevere through his many adventures on his way home from Troy.

For Odysseus, “oikos” meant his native island of Ithaca, the house he had helped to build with his own two hands, the wealth he had carefully accumulated, even the family dog, and especially the people he had left behind: his loyal servants, his ageing father, his beloved wife and child.

An “oikos” was a family business, designed to provide food, clothing, shelter, and other necessities for all household members. But it was also a sacred trust between generations: an estate inherited from your ancestors, which you strove to pass on undiminished to your descendants.

In his handbook on the ideal “estate manager” (“oikonomikos”), the Greek author Xenophon assigned complementary, but equally valued roles to husband and wife in building the prosperity of an “oikos”. According to Xenophon, another secret of successful “oikonomiā” is to reward loyalty and encourage responsibility in your employees, through profit-sharing incentives.

The scope of this word was then extended to include larger entities, by analogy. The term “politikē oikonomiā” (literally “political economy”) thus referred to “management” of the “polis” (city-state). But the ancients never forgot the humble household beginnings of “oikonomiā”, and neither should we.

Whether at the level of individual families, small or big business, municipal or national government, or even a university, an economy demands prudent fiscal administration. Another ancient meaning of “oikonomiā” was “thrift” or “frugality”, as in the English “economise”.

After all, if managers of an “oikos” drive it into the ground through negligence or extravagance, they will have failed in their duty of stewardship, the responsibility to keep their “oikos” alive, both for its current members and for future generations.

Nevertheless, when we reduce “economics” to the inexorable arithmetic of profit versus loss, when we relentlessly “economise” at the expense of human beings, we ignore the vital message conveyed by the ancient origin of such terms: that the economy should be a place where we are all valued for our diverse contributions, and where we can all feel truly at home.

The Odyssey of English is a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words, and is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

Jonathan Tracy is a lecturer in the classical studies programme at Massey University.