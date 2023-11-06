Grappling with dignity: Children learning to dominate their problems through Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Jiu-jitsu is not fighting, it’s problem-solving, says Wahib Salha, who is preparing his young students for the Big Kids BJJ Tournament in Feilding on November 12.

When new students enter Wahib Salha’s gym for the first time, there is often fear or shyness, and little eye contact.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor said it was the same way for him when he was a “chunky” 17-year-old, bullied at school and at home by his brothers.

“I’d get a knot in my throat and I would want to cry.”

But once he started in the gentle art of Brazilian jiu jitsu, which emphasised grappling and ground combat techniques, he never stopped.

“To go to the gym and learn how to fight gave a lot of self-esteem and self-confidence. Enough to walk down the street with my head up, to look into people’s eyes.

“I wasn’t afraid anymore – of anyone.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff “When I become a black belt, I need to pass this onto kids to let them have the same experience, so they don’t suffer in their life,” says Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu professor Wahib Salha.

Thirty years on, with a second-degree black belt wrapped around his gi, the former soldier marvelled when he considered the children who first walked into the fledgling gym on Turners Rd in Feilding four years ago, against how they now carried themselves; the confidence, the co-ordination, the discipline.

Since opening in 2019 he has built WāhiBBJ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Self Defence to a membership of 120, about 85 of them being children aged five to 15.

Many would come to Salha lacking in self-esteem or having experienced bullying. They would soon find dignity and strength in the support of their fellow students and mentors.

“A lot of things we’re doing here, we are preparing the kids for their future as well. For example, sometimes I choose a kid to run the warm-up. They have to go in front of everyone, count the numbers, lead the exercise.

“At first, they are fearful and anxious, but it makes them more confident. When they grow up they can speak in public.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Salha says he can notice a difference in children’s confidence and self-esteem within three months of training.

Many of these students will take to the mats in competition on November 12 when the club hosts a “Big Kids” jiu jitsu tournament at Feilding Civic Centre, drawing more than 100 young fighters from the North Island.

Salha was excited to see students demonstrate the skills they had learnt, both physical and mental, as much of jiu-jitsu was problem-solving.

“The most complicated thing for me in life is a fight, it relies on a lot of strategy, and then you gain this knowledge you take for your life as well.”

He said new students would come in and, not knowing jiu-jitsu, expected to learn to punch and kick.

“We don’t train in these for kids, we train them how to regain the situation, how to dominate the situation until they get help.”

Salha said when his son came home with a mathematics award, he asked him what it was for.

“He looked at me and said ‘jiu-jitsu’. I said, that’s it. You’re learning, you’re developing your brain to solve problems all the time.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Salha, right, locks the arm of Logan Hendra. He says young students are taught foundational skills of balance and co-ordination. (File image)

The tournament was an opportunity to show the local community the values jiu-jitsu installed and raise awareness for the club.

Fewer than half of his members came from Feilding, with many travelling from Palmerston North and towns in Rangitīkei.

When Salha arrived in Manawatū it was with a formidable reputation. His army training in Brazil included extreme simulations such as being kidnapped, tortured, and dropped into the middle of the jungle.

Behind his broad, beaming smile was a mind fine-tuned to calculating and anticipating risk.

He admitted to never sitting in a cafe or restaurant with his back to the entry. He would always pick a table that provided the most visibility of his surroundings.

A strong sense of tradition and a responsibility to pass on what he had learnt was evidenced in the “family tree” lineage of Brazilian jiu-jitsu teachers and students that adorned one of the gym’s walls.

It wasn’t so much preparing kids for combat, but preparing them for life and its struggles, which could take many forms.

“You never finish your learning,” Salha said.

The Big Kids BJJ Tournament runs from 9am to 3pm on November 12 at Feilding Civic Centre. There will be a small entry fee for spectators that will contribute towards prizes.