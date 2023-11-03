Time limits on car parking in central Feilding gets green light

Parking around the busy Manchester Square in Feilding is to be limited to 60 minutes, but there will be a softening period before enforcement and fines are introduced.

The introduction of time-limited parking in Feilding has been approved by Manawatū District Council in response to calls from frustrated shop owners that there are no spaces left for customers.

But several elected representatives appear hopeful signs alone will encourage a more regular turnover of car parks, without the need for enforcement.

The $163,000 price-tag for signage required to introduce parking limits didn’t go down easy in the council chamber on Thursday, nor did the prospect of spending another $150,000 annually from 2024 on a parking officer and ticketing system.

It is hoped a mix of 30-minute, one hour and three-parking in the town’s main shopping streets between 9am and 3pm will encourage office workers to instead use all-day parking a couple of blocks away and not hog the parking desired by shoppers.

A council survey in 2019 found most parking zones in the CBD were above 85% occupancy on Wednesdays and Fridays, and consultation with business owners as recently as August this year suggested the scarcity of spaces had only got worse.

However, feedback on time limited parking had drawn a mixed response, with almost half of respondants unsure or unsupportive. They preferred further education of town workers or additional all-day parking zones.

The second stage of the council’s plan is to budget for enforcement in next year’s long term plan process, when public consultation can help inform what proportions of the cost should be born by town businesses and general ratepayers.

Cr Stuart Campbell supported the approach but suggested if the signs were effective, an enforcement officer may not be needed, a sentiment shared around the table.

This may be wishful thinking.

There was already a bay of signposted 60-minute car spaces on Fergusson St, across from Kelly’s Shoes. When Stuff spoke with the store’s manager Tracey Wallace in August she said the time limit was largely ignored because everyone knew it wasn’t being enforced.

Senior infrastructure project advisor Brittney Evans told councillors at the meeting that signage without enforcement was not likely to reap the parking management benefits being sought.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff The 60-minute parking limits on Fergusson St, which are not enforced, are rarely respected.

Cr Colin McFadzean advocated for a strong education push once the signs were up and before the enforcement stage was introduced, “as a nice soft way into it”, such as reminder notes on windscreens.

Evans said faux tickets would be possible, and also that staff anticipated no shortage of public feedback to help council determine where time-limits may need to be adjusted in the future.

Cr Andrew Quarrie sought an amendment to reduce the time-limits on Manchester St from three hours to 60 minutes, saying it was “a nonsense” to seek a greater turnover of cars but retain three-hour parking on key streets.

But most of his colleagues were content to put the plan into practice and let experience determine any changes.

Cr Bridget Bell noted that a great number of women in Feilding required more than a one-hour appointment to get their hair done, and that such decisions should not be left to men for whom hair was of little concern.

Cr Alison Short said the parking constraints were a sign of Feilding’s growth, a problem many other towns would like to have.

She acknowledged retail was doing it tough, and in recent years the town centre had attracted a number of professional services, which tended to come with larger teams of staff than stores, which put a strain on parking.

“I think this is fair. Let’s see how it goes. Clear signage will give more clarity for people on where they can park all day and where they can’t park.”

Deputy mayor Michael Ford, who chaired the meeting as mayor Helen Worboys was away on council business, said the limited parking plan still provided flexibility. It wouldn’t please everyone, but it would please most people.

Cr Steve Bielski was the only representative to vote against it, saying the feedback from rural ward residents was they never had a problem finding a park when they came to town.

However, if they were confronted with time limits, they would likely only visit The Warehouse and go home.