Three injured in serious crash in Manawatū

Two people have been taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Manawatū on Sunday. (File photo)

Three people have been injured in a two-car crash in Manawatū.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kairanga Bunnythorpe and Rongotea roads in Kairanga after two cars collided at about 3pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three people were injured in the crash.

Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition and the third was treated at the scene with moderate injuries, they said.

The road was blocked for a short time, but had since been cleared, the police spokesperson said.