Three injured in serious crash in Manawatū
Three people have been injured in a two-car crash in Manawatū.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kairanga Bunnythorpe and Rongotea roads in Kairanga after two cars collided at about 3pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three people were injured in the crash.
Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition and the third was treated at the scene with moderate injuries, they said.
The road was blocked for a short time, but had since been cleared, the police spokesperson said.