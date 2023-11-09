What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Ken Sims passing on skills to grandson Clark Sims, 7, at the 2022 Manawatū Family Fishing Weekend at Hokowhitu Lagoon.

You can catch a bargain, a great performance or even a fish, when out and about this weekend.

Friday

Stretcher Bearer: One-man monologue performance by Peter MacKenzie at Feilding Little Theatre, chronicling Bill Smith’s First World War experience. Also performing Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Saturday

Car boot sale: College Street Normal School PTA Car Boot Sale and Market Day, 9am to noon.

Family Fishing Weekend: Pack a picnic, grab your fishing rod and licence and bring the family down to Hokowhitu Lagoon for the annual event. About 750 rainbow trout will be released into the lagoon, and Fish & Game, Manawatū Hunting & Fishing staff and Manawatū Freshwater Anglers Club members will be on site to assist.

The Madillionaires: Performing at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, courtesy of Bent Horseshoe, November 11, from 7.30pm. $20 at the door.

Monday

Skating lessons: Swamp City Roller Derby’s weekly series teaching fundamental skating skills, running until December 11. The sessions will be at Bell Hall, Waldegrave St from 6.45pm. The cost is $15 per session, including skates, gear and coaching.

Upcoming

Palmerston North Film Society: Billy Wilder’s 1951 examination of morality and journalistic ethics Ace in the Hole, starring Kirk Douglas, screens 6pm, November 15 at Event Cinemas. Contact pnfilmsociety@gmail.com

Benjamin Piat: French musician performing at the Globe Theatre, from 8pm, for the Beaujolais Nouveau Celebration on November 17.

Hearts & Homes: Explore the homes and gardens of some of the region’s finest properties in a self-drive tour. The Arohanui Hospice fundraiser is on November 17 and 18. Visit: heartsandhomes.co.nz

Cross Hills Gardens Country Fair: More than 200 stalls nestled in 18 acres of private gardens in Kimbolton. Take care of the Christmas shopping while enjoying food and entertainment. 9am to 4pm, November 18.

Diwali Mela: The Festival of Lights shines on Palmerston North’s Diwali celebrations, from 5pm in Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

Ongoing

Brian Elliott, 55 Years of Architecture: Elliott has been designing iconic buildings in Manawatū for 50 years. Discover his work and the influence he's had on Palmerston North's skylines in this survey exhibition, at Te Manawa.

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am in Manchester Square, each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Rose City Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival Club: Club night every Tuesday at 7pm at the Kelvin Grove Community Centre, Kaimanawa St. New attendees welcome, $4 casual, $2 club members.

Pre-School Playgroup: Mondays and Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am, each week during school term at Pathways St David’s, cnr Main and Alfred streets, opposite Memorial Park, Palmerston North. All families welcome. Koha accepted.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen, 021 158 1609.