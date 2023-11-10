New team pads up at Manawatū Cricket Association

The Manawatū Cricket Association’s new staffing lineup, pictured at the indoor training centre. From left are Bjorn Dix, Cole Freeman, Sarah Calkin, Logan Hey and Tim Richards.

The Manawatū Cricket Association is fully staffed again and ready to take on a busy summer.

The association has had a major change in staff since director of cricket Dilan Raj left the role in May because of visa complications.

General manager Tim Richards said the association had outgrown the old role, so two new replacement positions were created.

Bjorn Dix is the coach development and programmes lead, while Cole Freeman, who had previously worked as the youth co-ordinator, is now the pathways and performance facilitator.

Manawatū representative Sarah Calkin started three weeks ago as the female development officer, having previously worked as the MCA Girls Club co-ordinator.

In recognition of its efforts to promote growth in the female game in Manawatū, the MCA Girls Club won the award for best female engagement initiative at the New Zealand Cricket awards held at the end of last season.

Logan Hey started at the end of last season as the junior development officer.

Richards said it had been just him and Hey working through the winter, so it was good to have everyone on deck now the season had started.

Dix worked at Wellington Hockey for five years in coach development but wanted a change of scenery and to challenge himself in a new environment.

Freeman left the association to study, but he missed working in cricket so returned. His role included looking after representative programmes.

As well as the Central Stags and Central Hinds playing in Palmerston North this summer, Manawatū is hosting a number of tournaments this season.

The Hinds play in Palmerston North next weekend.