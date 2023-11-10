Air Force's Poseidon swings into action: Three fishing boats reported for potential breach of regulations in Pacific

Crews of the Air Force’s P-8A Poseidon reported this fishing boat for potential breaches of fishing regulations.

The air force’s new aircraft has shown its might in the Pacific as Operation Kurukuru came to a close.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force deployed one of its new Boeing P-8A Poseidons to the Pacific as part of a multinational fisheries operation, searching for vessels that may be in breach of fishing regulations.

The Poseidons finally arrived at Base Ōhakea in August after the Government purchased the new fleet to replace the ageing P-3K2 Orions in 2018.

Crews returned from two-week Operation Kurukuru in early November after focusing on an area covering approximately 21.3 million square kilometres of the Exclusive Economic Zones and the adjacent high seas pockets of Pacific Islands.

Those pockets included the oceans around the Cook Islands, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Tonga and Vanuatu.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Royal New Zealand Air Force welcomed the new Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft into New Zealand in August. (File photo)

During the operation, 74 fishing vessels were identified, with three causing concern for potentially breaching regulations.

They were reported to the Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) as part of efforts to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, a defence spokesperson said.

Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott said he was pleased to see how effective the new Poseidon aircraft were in the Pacific.

“The FFA operations aim to safeguard the marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean.

NZDF/Supplied This is one of the three fishing boats that was reported for potentially breaching fishing regulations in the Pacific.

“We have a long history of supporting the FFA with our P-3K2 Orion and now our P-8A aircraft.

“With so many Pacific nations plus Australia, France, New Zealand and the United States working together to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, the chances of being caught breaching regulations are great.”

The Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency-coordinated operation included 25 seconded officers to the Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, the United States, Niue and Vanuatu.

Across the course of the operation, those officers received training in order to improve capability to collate, analyse and filter data to assist national and regional surveillance efforts in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.