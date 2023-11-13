Whanganui dominate men's events on home turf at regional athletics

Palmerston North’s Juliet McKinlay, pictured second from right, in flight at the Colgate Games in January, performed strongly in Whanganui on Saturday.

Athletics: Home advantage again played its part when Whanganui hosted the second round of the central region athletics teams competition.

Whanganui took out the competition on Saturday by the closest of margins, scoring 246.5 points, with Palmerston North second with 236.5 and Kāpiti third on 184.

Looking at the points split, it was obvious the unavailability of some leading athletes and Palmerston North’s lack of depth in the male events proved to be the difference.

They scored 152.5 points in the female events but only 84 in the male events, whereas Whanganui scored the bulk of their points in the male events.

Palmerston North has a good programme for hurdling with the 80m hurdles featuring five starters. Juliet McKinlay won in 9.61s, Athena Fovakas was second in 11.66s, Sophie Crofsky fourth in 12.13s, Olivia McDowall fifth in 12.23s and Georgia McNicol sixth in 12.98s.

McKinlay won the 300m hurdles in 49.33s in a blanket finish from Tayler Trow who was timed at 49.36s. Georgia Whiteman competed against the men in the 400m hurdles, running 68.15s.

The 100m saw four heats required and McKinlay recorded the fourth-fastest time of 12.94s in winning the second heat. Georgia Whiteman was second in this race, running 13.08s.

Fovakas won the third heat in 13.64s with Mila Stassen third in 13.85s. McNicol was fifth in 14.17s with Cadee Hampson sixth in 14.26. Vanessa Hodge started in heat four, finishing second in 14.28s.

The 200m saw all Palmerston North's girls starting in the same heat. Georgia Whiteman recorded the sixth-fastest time in winning the heat in 27.25s. Fovakas was second in 28.05s, Hampson third in 28.52s, Stassen fourth in 28.76s and McNicol fifth in 30.13s.

Ellen Schaef was third in heat one of the 400m in 60.45s, Olivia McDowall fourth in 63.76s, Stassen fifth in 65.04. Emma Verry finished second in heat two in 63.25s and recorded the fifth-fastest time.

A blanket could have been thrown over a trio of Palmerston North’ athletes in the 800m race, Schaef finishing fourth in 2.22.11s, McDowall fifth in 2.22.13, and Verry sixth in 2.22.76s. Crofsky was seventh in 2.44.19s.

The 2km steeples saw Courtney Fitzgibbon finish second in 7m 21.2s with Crofsky taking 8m 35.1s for sixth.

In the long jump Trow was the best of the locals, leaping 4.93m for third place, McKinlay’s best was 4.88m, placing her fourth, with Via Norris-Spring was 10th with 4.45m and Georgia McNicol’s best being 4.16m for 14th place.

The high jump also saw Trow victorious with a 1.56m clearance, the same height cleared by Norris-Spring. McNicol cleared 1.41m for third place.

In the triple jump McKinlay took third with a best of 10.19m, with Norris-Spring seventh with 9.45m.

In the men’s results, Aden Porritt finished seventh in 11.50s in the 100m. Brayden Grant finished fifth in heat one of the 200m, in 23.43s, and in heat two Hayden Robinson was fifth running 25.08.

The 400m saw Grant second in 51.82 with Jarred Cunningham fifth in 53.97s. Robinson was second in heat two, running 56.10s.

Cunningham just missed going under two minutes in the 800m, finishing second in 2m 0.36s. Jai Parras was fifth in heat two, running 2m 27.74s. Jarvis Shaw was fourth in the 3000m in 10m 9.85s.

Forbes Kennedy had to settle for second in the long jump with a best effort of 6.35m. Ashton Dorn’s best was 3.74m. Cunningham finished second in the triple jump with a best of 12.32m.

The meeting finished on a high note with the Palmerston North teams winning both the 4x400 relays. Things are likely to come down to the wire at the final round of the competition in Masterton on November 25.

Going into this round the combined points has Taranaki leading with 498. Palmerston North has 461.5, and Whanganui 390.5.

Taranaki was able to build up a big lead from home advantage in round one but this lead was slashed at the next meeting. It will be interesting to see if they can roster a large enough team to defend this lead or if Palmerston North or Whanganui surge ahead.