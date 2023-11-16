Palmerston North women urged to head to Te Wānanga for cervical screening pop-up clinic

Women in Palmerston North are being urged to visit Te Wānanga o Aotearoa on Friday to learn about the new way to test their cervical health.

The Wā is one of many organisations that are participating in the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action this year, bringing in healthcare staff to educate and put women and people with a cervix at ease on the issue.

Pop-up spaces for self-testing will be at the Wā across the country, including at the Papaiōea campus on Centennial Drive from 11am to 1.30pm.

The initiative will focus on helping wāhine Māori to understand how the new self-test could catch any issues early.

About 180 people in Aotearoa are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, but if diagnosed early and treated promptly, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

Supplied Sarah Wells is a nurse at Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne in Dannevirke.

That’s where the new tests come in, Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne nurse Sarah Wells said.

The new option, released this year, tests for the human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that can cause the cancer to develop, from a vaginal swab. This is less invasive than the traditional smear test, which collects cells from the cervix.

Two staff members of Dannevirke’s Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne will be at the Wā helping to introduce the new tests, Wells said.

“You can do it yourself; you don’t have to be whakamā,” she said.

“It’s huge; it’s really huge. We always talk about protecting your whakapapa – that’s what it’s all about.”

Cervical cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, following breast, lung, colorectal and uterine cancers, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

Supplied Te Wānanga o Aotearoa i Papaiōea will host the HPV testing.

Across all of these except colorectal cancer, higher rates of cancer and death are seen in Māori women compared with non-Māori.

Wāhine Māori were twice as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer than non-Māori women, and 2.5 times more likely to be killed by it.

And while there are screening opportunities around the country, more than 30% of wāhine Māori don’t regularly get screened.

Dr Jane O’Hallahan, the clinical director for screening at Te Whatu Ora’s national screening unit, said the new test offered more control and choice over how cervical screening was done, with promising results.

“Several of those screened at launch events in September told us they had avoided screening for over a decade. They simply didn’t feel comfortable with the only option previously available.

“These early reports are very encouraging, and we will be monitoring trends carefully in the coming months.”

Lena Lam/Stuff The new HPV self-tests are less invasive than the traditional smear test.

In the MidCentral health district from 2016 to 2018, ministry statistics showed the coverage for cervical screening for wāhine Māori between the ages of 25 and 69 was at least 20% less than Pākehā women.

That was why it was so important to place testing stations, particularly self-testing stations, in kaupapa Māori environments, Wells said.

“It’s all about education. It’s not a scary thing that’s happening behind closed doors,” she said.

“We’ve actually got to give ourselves a little bit of aroha and realise that it will help our tamariki too.”

Health professionals will be at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa supporting the kaupapa between 11am and 1.30pm on Friday.