Nightshift resurfacing work to begin in Levin

Nighshift asphalt upgrades have been scheduled for Levin in the coming weeks. (File photo)

Nightshifts have been scheduled for asphalt resurfacing across two streets in Levin in the coming weeks.

Waka Kothai announced on Friday that two sections of State Highway 1 would be undergoing upgrades by roading crews at night from November 19 to December 5.

Work on the intersection of Hokio Beach Rd and SH1 will begin on Sunday for four nights from 6pm to 6am, with stop-go management in place during work hours, and a temporary speed limit of 30kph during the day.

Crews will then move to Oxford St on Wednesday for 10 nights from south of Bath St to just past Durham St, where resurfacing will begin.

A detour will be in place during work hours and a temporary speed limit of 30kph come into effect during the day. ​