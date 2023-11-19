More street signs don red poppy in and around Linton military camp

A red poppy newly adorns the sign pointing to Woodlands St at the Linton Military Camp.

More red poppies have sprung up on street signs in Manawatū as street names in the region are recognised for their connection to the Defence Force.

Six street signs at the Linton Military Camp and one in Palmerston North newly don the poppy symbol. Several of the streets are within the confines of the army base.

The addition of the poppies was announced at a ceremony held after the Remembrance Day service on Saturday, November 11, a Palmerston North City Council spokesperson said.

The initiative is part of the Places of Remembrance project run by the New Zealand Poppy Places Trust.

The seven new “poppy places” join 29 others in Palmerston North as well as others around the country that have been recognised for their connection to New Zealand’s military involvement in a conflict or operational service overseas.

At the north end of the Linton base, the poppy on the sign pointing to Andrew Murray Drive pays homage to Colonel Andrew Murray of the army’s Corps of Royal New Zealand Engineers.

He served in the South Pacific during World War II and was made as an officer of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his distinguished service.

Nearby, the sign at Hanson Rd, close to Manawatū Prison, also shows a fresh poppy. It honours Brigadier Frederick MH Hanson, who served during World War II with the 2nd New Zealand Division as the officer commanding 7 Field Company, the council spokesperson said.

Hanson eventually became the overall commander of the New Zealand Engineers of the Second New Zealand Expeditionary Force and served in Greece, Crete, North Africa and Italy.

He received the Distinguished Service Order and bar and was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire for his efforts in the war.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Florence Drive and Treasury Place street signs now wear poppies.

Towards the main road, another poppy marks Williams Drive. Major General Rob Williams served with the 1st Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment and later with the 2nd Battalion New Zealand Regiment during the Malayan Emergency while based in Taiping, Malaya.

He moved up the ranks and became Assistant Chief of Defence Staff, Deputy Chief of General Staff, and finally Chief of General Staff before retiring in 1984.

Next on the list is Trieste St, which was named after the surrender of 2000 German troops during World War II in 1945.

The German army was holding out in Trieste in Northern Italy when New Zealand troops forced their surrender. Trieste was held by New Zealand and Yugoslav troops before the British arrived.

Two more poppy places, Florence Drive and Treasury Place, were named after battles in World War II.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Florence Drive is named after a World War II battle.

“Many New Zealanders fought and died at the Battle for Florence during World War II,” the council spokesperson said.

“This battle saw the attack on the Pian dei Cerri and La Poggiona ridges, with opposition being tenacious.

“The combined efforts eventually forced the enemy to withdraw.”

Treasury Place takes its name from the Battle of the Treasury Islands, where New Zealand and the United States fought against Japanese troops to secure the Mono and Stirling islands as strategic locations for a radar station and a staging area for an assault on Bougainville.

The final poppy addition is at Woodlands St, which was named after the Woodlands Camp north of Singapore that was created in the 1930s to support British naval operations.

After the 1970s, the Woodlands Camp was used for unit lines and accomodation for the New Zealand Force South East Asia before it was disbanded.