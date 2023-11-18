Back Issues: Professor Owen Cardston - showman and fundraiser extraordinaire

Mayor Jimmy Nash addressing a gathering at the Band Rotunda in Te Marae o Hine / The Square.

This is partly a family story, with its climactic scene set some 15,000 kilometres away. But let’s start close to home with the Palmerston North Brass Band.

Bands in New Zealand towns were perennially short of funding. Instruments, uniforms, travel – none of their prerequisites came cheap.

But the Palmerston North band had fallen on especially hard times. The Manawatū Standard of June 21, 1913, reported that on King’s Birthday it had paraded ‘’without uniforms’’.

As Palmerston North MP David Buick pointed out, ‘’a band was one of those things which a town could not very well be without”.

In the country at the time was an impresario who understood how to raise funds. Bands at Turanganui a Kiwa (Gisborne) and Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) had benefited from his efforts to the tune of £1600 each (about $316,740 nowadays).

Whanganui, Waiharakeke (Blenheim) and Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) had similar successes to report. This prince of showmen styled himself as ‘’Professor Owen Cardston’’.

Under his real name, George Robert Watts (1885-1947), his first employment had been with Post and Telegraph.

Before long, however, he moved to Australia, somehow dreamed up his stage name and trained as a singer and dancer. Advertisements lauded him as ‘’Australia’s premier dancer’’.

Crucially, he possessed a remarkable ability to work with local communities in organising events. These communities needed to create amenities to attract new residents and thereby increase their population and importance.

They welcomed Cardston’s superb theatrical talents and organisational flair and made sure to proclaim their connection with him.

H C Messer/Alexander Turnbull Library Cardston, lying at front, in a group costumed for a Turkish sketch. Photographic portraits of members of the Sling Camp Concert Party in Salisbury, England.

In Kirikiriroa, Cardston trained some 160 children for a spectacular act entitled ‘’A Dancing Tour of the World’’.

The Marlborough Express of April 13, 1912, praised his patient manner and ‘’dove-like, dulcet voice’’ as he coached the young dancers for the show at Waiharakeke.

This was recommendation enough. At the instigation of Palmerston North mayor James Alfred (Jimmy) Nash, Cardston was engaged to run a week-long fundraiser.

Cardston duly trained a troupe of 200 dancers – a quiet reduction from the 400 promised in the advertising. He imported from England enough special military hats to outfit the entire company. He also lent a hand selling tickets.

Cardston’s sister ‘Eva Cardston’ (Evelyn Maude Watts, 1892–1978) joined him, performing without fee.

Artistically the show was a great success. A historical pageant from the time of Elizabeth I, a Lancashire act called ‘’With Clogs and Shawls’’, a ballet in Turkish costume called ‘’The Birth of Spring’’, and the closing tableau ‘’Britannia’s Call to Arms’’ – all this and much more added up to a brilliant evening’s entertainment, as appreciatively noted by the Standard.

On the closing night Nash announced £820 had been raised. The extent of the expenses was unclear, though Nash thought £300 would cover them.

Bunting Studio/ManawatÅ« Heritage The Palmerston North Brass Band, circa 1900-1910.

Financially, the show was only a qualified success. The band now had enough money to buy glittering new electroplated instruments but at the price of selling their old instruments, which they had hoped to retain for teaching purposes.

The uniforms remained unfunded. Fortunately, various well-to-do citizens such as E. Shep Dixon, cordial manufacturer, chipped in to prevent further embarrassment on King’s Birthday.

Nash, a seasoned businessman, had reason to qualify his report on expenses. Wherever Cardston went, an abiding mystery was how he made a living.

He could hardly be living on air, people thought, but reporters’ questions about commissions or salaries or even reimbursements got stonewalled.

These questions would continue to dog him down the years until, after a 1930 production in Feilding flopped, he ceased doing fundraisers and moved into repertory productions.

Cardston came under particularly hostile scrutiny in Western Australia while he was running carnivals there in 1916. Rumours circulated that he had insisted on an honorarium of £150.

To be fair, he was undertaking a six-month stay in Perth to fulfil the requirements of the fundraising body. Still, such a handsome sum sat awkwardly with the lectures on ‘’The Privilege of Self-Sacrifice’’ he was delivering as he recruited talent in the rural towns.

The newspapers hinted that self-sacrifice should start at home.

The Kalgoorlie Sun of May 27, 1917, launched the most stinging attack, divulging his supposed true identity as ‘’Willie Watt’’. It alleged that he had been trying to evade conscription but had been caught by the army authorities while on a brief visit home.

That rumour at least was not true. In fact, Cardston had enlisted voluntarily. His telegraphic skills equipped him for duties with the signals company.

His true usefulness to the army, however, lay in the dramatic and musical arts. The commander at Featherston Camp, Colonel Edward Heat Saunders, appreciated that soldiers needed relaxation and entertainment.

Philip Alfred Poole/Supplied Light-hearted moments on board the troopship SS Remuera in 1918.

Soon Cardston’s ‘’Pierrot company’’ was performing not just at the camp but at centres throughout Wairarapa, raising money for the war effort.

Embarking on the troopship RMS Remuera on June 5, 1918 with the 38th Reinforcements,

Cardston took on responsibility for entertainment during the voyage. He drummed up the available talent on board and set to work creating a series of acts.

So polished were the entertainments he produced that his troupe gained invitations to perform at city theatres during their two shore leaves.

At Kingston, Jamaica, they gave a concert attended by the governor, Sir Leslie Probyn. At Halifax, Nova Scotia, they played to an ecstatic audience of 2000, as reported by the Daily Echo of July 19, 1918.

This was, as the Echo stated, ‘’a memorable night in old Halifax’’. Only seven months earlier, the city had been devastated by an explosion on board a munitions ship. Nearly 2000 lives were lost and an entire district of the city destroyed.

If ever there was occasion for Cardston to mount a fundraiser, this was it, and it was perhaps his most brilliant success. Organising it alongside him was a Canadian senator, William Dennis (the owner of the Echo).

And this is where Cardston’s story connects with our family: Our father Philip Alfred Poole was the violinist with Cardston’s troupe and won praise from the Echo for his ‘’exquisite renditions’’.

Russell Poole is editor of the Manawatū Journal of History. Philip Poole is author of “Musician or Machine-Gunner”, based on their father’s First World War diary.