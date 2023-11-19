Firefighters free person from vehicle after Levin two-car crash

Emergency services were called to a Levin intersection after two cars collided on Sunday. (File photo)

Firefighters have rescued a person from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Levin.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mako Mako and Weraroa roads after receiving reports of a two-car crash about 2pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews freed one person from a vehicle at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people were in a moderate condition and one person sustained serious injuries. They were all taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a tow truck was called to the area and removed the vehicles just after 2.45pm.