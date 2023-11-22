Pilgrimage to Rangiwahia - honouring Bantam motorcycles and a Kiwi nomad

Some of the Bantam motorcycles parked at Joy McKean's grave at Rangiwahia in northern Manawatū.

A group of motorcycle enthusiasts are on a pilgrimage to honour their beloved Bantam bikes and a woman who rode around the world decades ago.

Five BSA Bantam riders are making their way up the country to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the motorcycles made by the Birmingham Small Arms Company between 1948 and 1971.

They are also paying tribute to Joy McKean, who died in 2000 aged 82. McKean was a well-known midwife who rode a Bantam around the world in the 1950s.

The group, who recently discovered McKean’s story, left Bluff last week and on Tuesday they stopped at Rangiwahia Cemetery in northern Manawatū for a remembrance ceremony on their way to Cape Reinga.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Bantam enthusiasts ride out of Rangiwahia Cemetery.

McKean, who dedicated a lot of her money to the African families she met on her journeys, was born and raised in Rangiwahia and was buried there.

Some family still live in the area and were there for the ceremony.

Ashley Blair was the trip organiser and he was carrying information and photographs of McKean, who he said was an amazing person.

He said the trip was also to celebrate the Bantam bikes and have a good time.

McKean’s niece Janet was pleased to see the group paying tribute during their ride.

“It is a pilgrimage. Aunty Joy was such an amazing person in her life and I’m just blown away. Here we are honouring her and she would have been completely shocked at this fuss.

“She was someone who didn’t necessarily want it. She did all of these things just for her own interest.”

McKean did her medical training in the United Kingdom before returning to New Zealand.

Janet McKean said she went on all sorts of trips across the world, including Africa and South America.

Once she cycled from Adelaide to Darwin in Australia, then got a motorcycle after that.