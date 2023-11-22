What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Anneli van Zyl, 5, has an eye for detail at the 2022 Brick Show. It returns to Palmerston North this weekend.

Many families are sure to be piecing together weekend plans with Lego bricks.

Saturday

Brick Show: Lego lovers of all ages will be in their element at Fly Palmy Arena, from 9am to 4pm. Also running Sunday. Entry $5.

Missoula Day: Palmerston North goes American to celebrate its sister city in Montana. There’s muscle cars, entertainment and a hot dog-eating contest, in Te Marae o Hine/The Square from 12pm to 4pm.

Rose show: Beautiful blooms are being displayed in the Caccia Birch homestead in Palmerston North from 12pm to 4pm.

Fireworks Spectacular: It’s hoped that it will be third time lucky at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway, with the biggest annual fireworks display in the region again rescheduled due to the weather. Tickets: $25/$10 or $60 for a family pass, at the gate on race day.

Sunday

Pilates in the Park: Mat class with 100% of all proceeds going to the Cancer Society, November 26 from 9am to 11am, Caccia Birch House. Cost: $15.

Monday

Skating lessons: Swamp City Roller Derby’s weekly series teaching fundamental skating skills runs until December 11. Sessions are at Bell Hall, Waldegrave St, from 6.45pm. Cost: $15 per session, including skates, gear and coaching.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

Palmerston North Film Society: Closing night screening of the wild 1957 satire Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?, starring Jayne Mansfield and Tony Randall, at Event Cinemas on November 29, 6pm. Contact pnfilmsociety@gmail.com.

Very Palmy Christmas Parade: Floats and festivities from 2pm around Te Marae o Hine/The Square, December 3 from 2pm.

Magic of Christmas Night Market: Enjoy festive shopping at about 140 stalls at Awapuni Racing Centre, with live music, food trucks and a kids’ zone. 3pm to 10pm, December 5-6.

Feilding Christmas Carnival: Stalls open and entertainment begins from 10am in the centre of town on December 10, with the parade at the new time of 12.30pm. The Carnival runs until 4pm.

Ongoing

Brian Elliott, 55 Years of Architecture: Elliott has been designing iconic buildings in Manawatū for 50 years. Discover his work and the influence he’s had on Palmerston North’s skylines in this survey exhibition at Te Manawa.

Paul Dibble – Continuum: An exploration of the creativity and career of one of New Zealand’s most iconic sculptors. Until March 10 at Te Manawa.

Sweet & Sour: Te Pukenga Bachelor of Creative Media students exhibit their work. Until April 7.

Feilding Farmers Market: Each Friday in Manchester Square, Feilding, from 8.30am to 1pm.

Santa Cave: A Palmerston North institution that’s been enchanting families for more than 100 years. Open daily from 10am to 5pm at Te Manawa.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday at Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St, Palmerston North, from 6pm to 8pm.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm at the Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. Entry: $10.

Rose City Rock’n’Roll Revival Club: Club night every Tuesday at 7pm at the Kelvin Grove Community Centre, Kaimanawa St, Palmerston North. New attendees welcome. Cost: $4 casual, $2 club members.

Pre-school Playgroup: Mondays and Thursdays, 9.30am to 11.30am, each week during school term at Pathways St David’s, corner Main and Alfred streets, opposite Memorial Park, Palmerston North. All families welcome. Koha accepted.

St Brigid’s Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact: Doreen on 021 158 1609.