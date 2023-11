A man who died at a Dannevirke forestry block has been named. The Pohutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

A man who died while working on a forestry block near Dannevirke has been named.

Tejay Alan Debenham, 50, of Dannevirke, was found dead at the forestry block on November 18 after he didn’t return home from work the night before.

“Our condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

Debenham’s death has been referred to the coroner and WorkSafe has been notified.