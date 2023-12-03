Survivor of horrific tree-felling incident begins 250km fundraising walk

Trevor Moore has started a 250-kilometre walk from Dannevirke to Wellington to raise money for the rescue helicopter. (File photo)

A man who broke every bone in his face when he was knocked out by a tree branch has started a 250km walk to give something back to his rescuers.

Trevor Moore of Dannevirke was helping his friend fell some trees in Pahīatua in May when he was struck by a tree limb, leaving him unconscious with critical head injuries.

Moore said he owed his life to the quick action of the rescue helicopter and crew that responded that day, which sparked his resolve to embark on a 250km journey from Dannevirke to Wellington Hospital’s ICU, starting on Saturday, to raise funds for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

“I’ve got a second chance and not a lot of people get that. I want to do something big, and I’ve never done anything like this before,” Moore said.

Trev’s Walk for Recovery required Moore to cover 50km a day down the coast, with the goal of raising $15,000 for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

supplied Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter base manager Graeme Spiers, left, with Trevor Moore at the recent Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Open Day in November.

“I want to do this and show them, ‘Hey, this is the one you have saved’,” Moore said.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was first to the scene, getting there in just 20 minutes.

Moore had sustained severe head trauma, splitting his skull and breaking every bone in his face, including both eye sockets.

The crew had significant concerns about his ability to maintain his own airway, so to ensure his safety, they decided to perform a Rapid Sequence Intubation, which meant sedation, inserting a tube down his airway, and connecting him to a mechanical ventilator.

Although it could be complex, the crew knew it was necessary to ensure Moore's survival and get him to the hospital as quickly as possible, base manager and crew member Graeme Spiers said.

“Once this procedure was completed and Trevor’s airway was secure, we then flew him to Wellington Hospital, a flight time of about 35 minutes,” he said.

Supplied Trevor Moore's skull was split open and every bone in his face shattered.

“We were very concerned for Trevor and closely monitored his condition en route.”

Moore spent two weeks in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit, with one week spent in a coma.

After multiple surgeries, he was moved to ABI Rehabilitation for a month, where he began to learn how to walk again.

“It was hard getting my head and feet to talk to each other,” Moore said.