Person seriously injured after motorbike and vehicle collide in Whanganui

A person has been seriously injured after a vehicle and a motorbike collided in Whanganui. (File photo)

A helicopter has been called to Whanganui after a serious motorbike crash.

Emergency services were called to Marikirikiri Valley Rd in Upokongaro, about 20km northeast of Whanganui, after receiving reports of the collision just before 6pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Central shift manager Murray Dunbar said a vehicle and a motorbike had collided in the area.

Crews were organising a helicopter landing area for the patient, he said.

One person was seriously injured in the collision, a police spokesperson said.