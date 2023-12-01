New boss for Rangitīkei District Council

Kevin Ross has been appointed as the new chief executive for Rangitīkei District Council. (File photo).

Kevin Ross has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Rangitīkei District Council.

He replaces Peter Beggs, who resigned in May after four years in the role to become chief executive of Christchurch construction company Apollo Projects.

Ross, who had been the interim chief executive since July, was appointed to the role fulltime by councillors at Thursday’s council meeting.

Ross was previously the chief executive of Whanganui District Council, but left that job in 2015. Since then, he has held various board and management roles.

A council statement said Ross has been appointed for up to two years to allow the council to “understand what the future of local government will be and the outcome of the Resource Management Act and Three Waters reforms”.

Mayor Andy Watson said, “Kevin initially came to us to undertake the role of interim chief executive and has made a positive impact during that period. We are very pleased to appoint him permanently to continue the great work he has been doing.”

After Beggs’ resignation, the council created an appointment panel made up of all elected council members, one business representative and one iwi representative.