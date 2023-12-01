Power lines block road in Marton after single-vehicle crash

Firefighters are at the scene of a crash that has taken down lines from a power pole. (File photo)

Power lines are down on a Marton road after a vehicle collided with a power pole on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Rd, between Henderson Line and Hawkestone Rd, after receiving reports of the crash just after 4.20pm.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Allison Munn said all the occupants were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, but power lines were down at the scene.

Crews were waiting on site providing scene protection while crews from Powerco were called to assess the power lines, she said.

Diversions were in place and motorists were urged to avoid the area, a police spokesperson said.

Powerco’s website showed one property was affected by the incident. The road was expected to reopen around 8.30pm.