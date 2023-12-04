In pictures: Palmerston North paints the town red and green with Santa Parade

Santa paraded through Palmerston North on Sunday.

Christmas foes, protectors of the galaxy, blowers of trumpets and children of Palmerston North turned out in force to showcase the spirit of Christmas at this year’s Santa Parade in the city.

Rain fell from the sky, but the spirit of giving couldn’t be dampened as thousands of people lined the streets of Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

The excitement was palpable as dozens of floats circled the Square, throwing lollies and sharing the cheer of the silly season.

Stuff photographer Adele Rycoft captured the action as the procession captured the hearts of Palmerston North.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The Salvation Army band brings the songs of Christmas to the people.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff House of Musa New Zealand brings colour to the parade.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Palmerston North’s lightsaber group jazz up their uniforms with tinsel.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Our Lady of Lourdes School glides down the streets in an Ark.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The police take a moral turn, representing the Grinch who stole Christmas.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Palmerston North’s town cryer Lyal Brenton adds a touch of history to the procession.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Ice creams were an extra treat for Luna and Rocky McDonald.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Zero Gravity performed stunts during the parade.