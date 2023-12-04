In pictures: Palmerston North paints the town red and green with Santa Parade

Christmas foes, protectors of the galaxy, blowers of trumpets and children of Palmerston North turned out in force to showcase the spirit of Christmas at this year’s Santa Parade in the city.
Rain fell from the sky, but the spirit of giving couldn’t be dampened as thousands of people lined the streets of Te Marae o Hine/The Square.
The excitement was palpable as dozens of floats circled the Square, throwing lollies and sharing the cheer of the silly season.
Stuff photographer Adele Rycoft captured the action as the procession captured the hearts of Palmerston North.