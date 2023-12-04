Covers stay on at Fitzherbert Park for CD game

There was no chance of play in Central Districts’ one-day game against Wellington at Fitzherbert Park on Sunday due to rain.

CD were supposed to play Wellington at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Sunday, for their third game of the one-day competition, but rain on Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday meant no play was possible and the game was abandoned.

CD have now had a win, a loss and a no result. They play Otago in New Plymouth on Thursday.

The Stags men, as well as the Central Hinds women, will be back in Palmerston North on December 27.

Both will play Northern Districts.

Meanwhile, the Manawatū men’s one-day club final will be this weekend after also being rained out on Sunday.

Freyberg will play United in the final after winning their semifinals at Manawaroa Park on Saturday.

United (88-7) beat Marist (84) by three wickets and Freyberg (43-2) beat Palmerston North Boys' High School (41) by eight wickets. Freyberg bowler Paul Stewart took 6-6.

The women’s twenty20 final is this weekend after Feilding (110-5) beat Palmerston North Girls' High School Red (99) in the semifinal at Hokowhitu Park last Saturday.

Feilding will play United, who went straight through to the final as top qualifiers.