'The damage is done': Ngāti Kauwhata leader responds to new coalition agreement

Meihana Durie, right, leads a haka at the Feilding clock tower in protest of the Manawatū District Council’s Māori wards decision in 2021. (File photo)

“Kua tawhiti kē tō haerenga mai kia kore haere tonu. He nui rawa ō mahi kia kore e mahi tonu.”

The words of Tā Hēmi Hēnare ring true for Meihana Durie. “You have come too far not to go further; you have done too much not to do more.”

For generations, many whānau, hapū, iwi, and tauiwi (non-Māori) have fiercely worked to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to bring about the world that was contractually obligated under one of the founding documents of Aotearoa.

In the past seven days, Durie, a spokesperson of Ngāti Kauwhata and respected leader across te ao Māori, said many of the advances leaders have made see that moemoeā (vision) come to fruition have been snuffed out.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Winston Peter, Prime Minister Chris Luxon and David Seymour announced that they are in coalition together in November. (File photo)

These are the changes relating specifically to te ao Māori that Aotearoa can expect to see coming out of the new National-led coalition Government with ACT and New Zealand First:

In the past few days, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had been telling media it was too early to protest against his Government as thousands of people across the motu came together on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with te ao Māori, however, Durie said the coalition was quite clear.

“Whilst the Government may be relaying messages to say that we’ve only been in government seven days, that damage has already been done, and that damage is irreversible.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Professor Meihana Durie of Ngāti Kauwhata is concerned the new Government will try to erase the advances Māori have made over the past 50 years. (File photo)

“Māori as a people have been gravely insulted by the 100-day plan brought about by the coalition Government. It’s a plan that really ignores Māori rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and it’s a plan that dismantles the collective contributions of some of our great Māori leaders over successive decades.”

The National party were standing firm in their coalition’s plan, with Luxon stating the new government was determined to ensure Māori would do better under his leadership than under the Labour government over the past six years.

The new Minister for Māori Development, Tama Potaka, said he disagreed with the sentiment that the Government was anti-Māori, and with some of the conclusions and observations made about the Government's approach to Māori.

STUFF Māori Development minister Tama Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon react to nationwide protests against the new government led by Te Pati Māori.

Potaka told Radio New Zealand the Government would lean into partnership with Māori, “rather than having a big bureaucratic solution for everything”.

However, Durie said the scrapping of Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, ignored more than four decades of internationally recognised Māori health research, and the introduction of the Treaty Principles Bill would not go unchallenged.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is non-negotiable in so far as the principles of Te Tiriti speak for themselves – and they have done since 1840 – and it’s not up to the whims of a particular government of the time to bring together a referendum that might potentially dismantle the agreement that our rangatira and our ancestors signed up to in 1840.”

Many descendents of Ngāti Kauwhata have been pioneers in revolutionising health with te ao Māori at the heart, including Durie’s father, Tā Mason Durie, who developed the wellbeing model Te Whare Tapa Whā in 1984.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tā Mason Durie of Ngāti Kauwhata, KNZM, is a leader in Māori health research. (File photo)

Durie said the Government had forgone Māori health to cover the tax cuts promised by removing the ban on cigarettes for people born after 2008.

The stripping of te reo Māori across the public services also sent a message to the nation that the language was worthless, Durie said.

But while the Government worked to edit away the advances, Durie said hapū, iwi, and Māori across the motu were prepared to protect and reinforce their mana motuhake (self-determination).

“As iwi, hapū and as communities, there are multiple conversations happening right now about how we potentially lessen our dependency on the Government and become more autonomous in how we might take control and take charge,” Durie said.

“Irrespective of what the Government’s edict is, it shouldn’t prevent us as Māori from doing what we need to do.”