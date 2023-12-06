Huge Hurricanes double-header for Palmerston North

The Hurricanes Poua will play a game in Palmerston North for the first time next season.

The Hurricanes Poua women will play their first Super Rugby Aupiki game in Palmerston North next year.

The Poua will play the Chiefs Manawa at the Arena on March 22, making it a double-header with the Hurricanes men, who are playing the Melbourne Rebels that day.

With Super Rugby Aupiki having been expanded from three regular games, the Poua will now play six matches, including three home games and three double-headers in their regular season.

The three home matches will be spread across the region, with the Poua’s first home game in round two against Matatū on March 9 in Wellington.

Manawatū Rugby Union chief executive Andrea Jackson said it was huge for the province to host a Super Rugby double-header, which includes the first Poua game in Palmerston North.

“I’m delighted that our fans will get to cheer on the Cyclones players who are pulling on the yellow-and-black jersey next season. We are incredibly proud to have 11 Manawatū players in the Hurricanes Poua squad.

“It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication these players put into their craft and the strength of the Cyclones and women’s rugby in the Manawatū.”

Cyclones and Poua loose forward Layla Sae was excited about playing in front of a home crowd.

“It will mean a lot for me to play in front of my family and friends and hopefully inspire the next generation of players in the Manawatū.”

The Poua will complete their regular season in round six in Levin, where they play the Blues at Levin Domain on April 6.

Poua coach Ngatai Walker said the shift from three matches to six was exciting and would benefit players and fans.

"We are very excited to play six games this upcoming season, let alone three home games in front of our families and communities. It’s great for women’s rugby in the region, especially when we want to inspire the next generation of players to want to become a future Hurricanes Poua player.

“Having six games allows our players more opportunities to grow and thrive at this level and put their names in the reckoning for the Black Ferns sevens and Black Ferns sides.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Palmerston North double-header will be available later this month.