Pou and recreational trail signify Arapuke Mountain Bike Park's steep expansion

A new entrance and a new trail, designed to appeal to recreational riders, has the Manawatū Mountain Bike Club’s Shane Telfer and Peter Wells all smiles at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park.

An epic welcome has been carved out in more ways than one at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park.

Culture and recreation are entwined in a new pou gateway, that was blessed on Friday morning, while Saturday will mark the opening of a new trail intended to lure recreational riders.

Pete Wells, who is in charge of funding at Manawatū Mountain Bike Club, said the entrance, designed by Rangitāne carver Craig Kawana, reflected the flourishing partnership between the club, Palmerston North City Council and iwi, in the foothills of the Tararua Range, about 17 kilometres south of the city.

In addition to building trails in the reserve, the club had a keen interest in the shared facilities of the park, its biodiversity and culture, he said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Peter Wells is rapt with the newly installed entranceway, carved by Craig Kawana, which incorporates both cultural and sporting motifs.

The pou was part of a project that started two years ago with the construction of a shelter and plantings.

“We gave Craig a budget and poetic licence to do what he felt fit, and this is the end result, which is a lot bigger and better than we ever imagined. He’s a true artist, that man.”

Wells, a Palmerston North farmer who had been mountainbiking for 30 years, said the pou told a story linking culture and recreation.

It incorporated the pattern from the tāhuhu, or backbone, of Te Rangimarie marae in Rangiotu; the cloaks depict both the colours of the kererū and huia feathers, while a bike chain and backpack capture the passion of Arapuke’s contemporary users.

There was also a walking stick, recognising hikers of the nearby Sledge Track, and a katipō – Kawana’s signature.

Wells said the mountain bike club had so far raised about $2 million from donations, fees and sponsors to build 35 kilometres of trails, attracting about 18,000 riders a year, both nationally and globally.

“I’ve recently been riding in Switzerland and I ran into two guys who had ridden Arapuke.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The new Te Ara Kaikohi, pictured upper left and centre, above Kahuterawa Stream.

Independent research indicated the park was contributing $5m to the Manawatū economy each year, and there were plans to build a further 15km of trails.

A big part of this was the newly-opened 5km Te Ara Kaikohi, a two-metre-wide “iconic trail”, which meant it was designed more for enjoyment of the environment than as a thrill ride, Wells said.

“We’re hoping to attract a lot more recreational [riders] ... it’s very intermediate. The terrain up here is really tough, so it is steep in places, but it is a true grade 3 trail.

“There’s a 12km-loop, if you go up [Back Track] and down Te Ara Kaikohi you get a very recreational loop.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Happy, muddy bikers, from left, Gavin Skewes, Shaun Fulton and Daniel Cudby, among the first to ride the new Te Ara Kaikohi trail.

Club trail committee chairman Shane Telfer said Arapuke had a reputation for being “a bit hardcore” due to the topography, but this wasn’t entirely deserved.

“We have grade 2 trails already. And this is a grade 3 trail – it’s definitely aimed at families. Anyone with a bike can roll up and down.”

Riders still needed to be reasonably fit to handle the elevation, and mountain bikes were a must. Families could also opt to drive up to the Scott’s Road car park, which was close to the grade 2 trails.

Wells said they were deeply indebted to contractor Velstand Trails, who was able to build the route in what was a challenging environment.

Significantly, Te Ara Kaikohi would provide a new exit route to the car park, that ran alongside the Kahuterawa Stream, in the north-east of the park, allowing further opportunities to build additional, more demanding trails that could “drain” into it.

The trail was to be put through its paces in the Club Enduro on Sunday .