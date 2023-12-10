The Odyssey of English: 'Echo' through the ages

Nicolas Poussin’s painting Echo and Narcissus (1629-1630), which depicts Narcissus lying down with Eros, the god of love, behind him to the right. Echo, sitting on a rock, appears almost as an apparition.

We’ve all had fun shouting “hello” into a cave, canyon, or large empty room, and hearing our voices come bouncing back at us: “Hello, hello, hello…”

And true to the modern spirit, you probably interpreted this as a natural phenomenon. The ancients, however, started with a much more colourful interpretation.

From a scientific perspective, sound echoes in an empty room because there are not enough sound-absorbing surfaces, such as soft furnishings, to stop the sound wave from bouncing back to you from hard surfaces, such as walls.

Although some of the sound energy will be absorbed by those hard surfaces, the sound wave bounces back to the speaker in enclosed spaces before its energy dissipates.

But for the ancient Greeks, the explanation for echoes was originally found in mythology.

Echo (Ēchō, from ēchē meaning sound) was a beautiful mountain nymph who was a notorious chatterbox. She would often distract the goddess Hera with long conversations, while her philandering husband Zeus was with other women.

When the goddess finally discovered Echo’s role in facilitating Zeus’s affairs, she was furious and punished the loquacious nymph where it hurt most: Echo lost her own voice and could only repeat the last words she heard.

Later, Echo fell in love with a beautiful young hunter named Narcissus. But with no voice of her own, she was unable to call out to him and tell him how she felt.

When Narcissus eventually sensed her desire, he rejected her because he was incapable of loving anyone but himself (hence our term “narcissism”).

Heartbroken, Echo spent the rest of her life pining for Narcissus until she faded away. All that remained of her was her voice, which can be heard in caves and other such places, repeating whatever is said to her, without ever uttering a sentence of her own.

Nowadays, we still use the word echo figuratively, for example, in the idea of an "echo chamber", which refers to situations in which people are exposed only to opinions and beliefs that align with their own, reinforcing their existing views.

Similarly, we can also speak of current events “echoing” past events, suggesting in some way that the current event is repeating what has previously taken place.

However, there is also a second figure of speech derived from the myth of Echo, but this time from the uncanny endurance of her voice.

This is the notion of something “echoing through time”. The emphasis here appears to be on something having a particular effect for a long time, without so much focus on the idea of it being repeated afresh.

And so, it’s appropriate to reflect here on our series, The Odyssey of English, and the manifold ways in which words and concepts from the classical world have continued to echo through time.

We hope you found these echoes interesting.

This is the last instalment of The Odyssey of English, which was a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words. This series was part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

Gina Salapata is an associate professor and the co-ordinator of the classical studies programme at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.